Top 7 Free Fire tips for beginners to choose right drop locations for rank push

Ranking up in Free Fire can be a difficult task for beginners. With so many intricacies to take into consideration and numerous factors to contend with, most players give up after a few matches.

Not all challenges faced in a match can be overcome with ease. However, by choosing the right landing spot, a lot of them can be avoided during the early stages of the game.

Top 7 tips to land like a professional Free Fire player

7) Ensure opponents are not landing in the same area

Landing in close proximity to opponents is not the best idea. If they are able to secure weapons fast, they can easily rush players and gain free eliminations. This is a very common issue in ranked matches and can be avoided easily.

6) Pick a location that has plenty of hard cover

Locations with hard cover are always preferable. They are easily defendable and players can loot without much concern. If an opponent tries to rush, defensive positions can be taken up and players can fight back with a higher chance of success.

5) Avoid landing at a location surrounded by high ground

Players should avoid landing on low ground at all costs. If enemies gain high ground, they will be able to easily eliminate the player due to superior shooting angles. Additionally, rotating from low ground will be difficult as well.

4) Don't land at the extreme edge of the map

Landing at the extreme edges of Free Fire maps is a great way to play it safe. However, there are several drawbacks. Players will not have time to secure good loot as they will have to keep moving to reach the safe zone.

3) Avoid high-tier loot zones

High-tier loot zones in Free Fire are lucrative drop locations. They offer large volumes of high tier loot. However, landing here is not a safe decision. Due to their popularity, these zones are always filled with aggressive players looking to secure good loot.

2) Land before opponents do

Landing as soon as possible in Free Fire ranked matches is of the essence. Players will get the first pick of the loot and can arm themselves well. Using Falco's "Skyline Spree" ability, players can increase their landing speed to make this task easier.

1) Choose a drop location that's not near hotdrop zones

During a ranked Free Fire match, players should avoid landing in or near hotdrop zones. Aggressive opponents looking for kills will land in these areas. Beginners may not be able to contend with them and will probably get eliminated during early stages of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan