Top 7 Free Fire tips for beginners to reach Heroic in November 2021

Ranking quickly every new season in Free Fire has become a custom. Some players reach the Heroic tier in a few hours, while others take a bit more time. Irrespective of the timeframe, the end goal is the same.

While most veteran players have their ranking strategy, newcomers can become overwhelmed. Nevertheless, by following a few simple tips, players can maximize point earnings and climb tiers fast.

Follow these seven easy tips to reach the Heroic tier efficiently in Free Fire

7) Survive as long as possible during a match to earn points

Surviving until the end of a Free Fire ranked match is essential. The longer a player can survive, the more points they will be able to earn. Adopting a passive or safe playstyle is the best way to achieve this.

6) Use aggressive characters to secure the maximum number of eliminations

Aggressive characters can be used to rake up points via eliminations during a match. Though it may take time to learn how to use them, once mastered, players can effortlessly climb ranks

5) Land fast to secure good gear

The moment players land during a match, they need to secure good loot. Given the fierce competition, gunfights will break out seconds within the landing phase ending. Securing good gear is key to pushing ranks in Free Fire.

4) Play with an experienced team

Playing with a well-coordinated and organized team is an excellent way to reach the Heroic tier quickly. A good combination of Free Fire characters can improve combat efficiency and survivability.

3) Master close-range combat

Many fights in ranked matches occur at close range. Players will have to master the shotgun to win fights. At present, the M1887 is the preferred weapon for close-range combat. Knowing how to use it proficiently will ensure easy victories.

2) Rotate often to gain an excellent strategic location

Before engaging in gunfights, an ideal strategic location should be secured. This could be high ground, hardcover, or just a spot that has good shooting angles. Players can leverage this to their advantage and use it effectively during combat.

1) Try to get a Booyah in every match

Though getting a Booyah in every match will not be possible, players need to try their best to achieve it. This is the fastest method to earn points and reach Heroic Tier quickly in Free Fire.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

