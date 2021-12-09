Top 7 Free Fire tips to survive longer in ranked BR matches

The goal of ranked BR matches in Free Fire is to secure points. The more points gathered, the faster players can climb rank tiers. While some undertake an aggressive playstyle to earn points, others like to play it safe.

Irrespective of playstyle, the goal is to survive as long as possible. However, this is easier said than done in most cases. As rank tiers increase, so does the competition. Nevertheless, by following a few tips, players can stay alive longer in each match and earn points.

Learn how to survive longer in ranked Free Fire matches by following these tips

1) Land away from active drop-zones

When choosing a drop location, players should avoid active/hot-drop zones in-game. They are crawling with opponents who will shoot on sight. Landing here will only end in being eliminated and could negatively affect the K/D ratio.

2) Avoid fights during the early-game

Early-game fights in Free Fire are double-edged swords. Players may be able to secure eliminations or get eliminated themselves. While it is possible to secure points in this manner, the risk is often too great.

3) Rotate after every elimination

The key to staying alive in a ranked Free Fire match is to rotate often. After every elimination, players should rotate from that area. This will help avoid getting ambushed by enemies who may have heard the gunshots.

4) Find a surfboard

A surfboard is the easiest way to move swiftly across the map. It can be stored in the inventory which makes the item highly portable. In intense situations where cover is limited, players can use it to rotate out of danger.

5) Build a character with survival abilities

Players will have to invest in abilities that help with survival. For instance, Kelly's Dash ability increases movement speed, allowing players to rotate faster. Meanwhile, Andrew's Armor Specialist ability increases armor durability.

6) Stock up on medkits

Even if the character has healing abilities, having a few medkits handy is never a bad idea. Given the unpredictability of Free Fire ranked matches, there's no telling when players will need to manually stop and heal.

7) Retreat if the enemy has the upperhand in a gunfight

If the enemy has a clear advantage in a gunfight, it's best to retreat or rotate for better angles. Wasting supplies and getting bogged down in combat will only lead to getting eliminated sooner.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Which one is better? Surfboard. Vehicle. 0 votes so far