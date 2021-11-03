Top 7 tips to improve Solo vs Squad fights in Free Fire (November 2021)

Solo vs squads are intense scenarios in Free Fire. Players have to be on their toes for the duration of the match and excel in every facet of the game. Though getting a Booyah is a possibility, it's not easy.

With enemy squads mounting a solid defense and having healing support, skill will be needed to overcome these adversaries. By following a few basic tips, readers can improve their overall proficiency in solo vs squad fights.

Using pets can help annihilating the enemy in solo vs squad fights in Free Fire (and 6 more tips)

7) Strategy is key to winning

When rushing a house or hard-cover, strategy is key to winning. Solo vs squad fights demand excellent planning and flawless execution. Without a sound plan in place, getting a Booyah will be impossible.

6) Find a good close and mid-range weapon

Two types of weapons are key to winning in Free Fire: Shotguns and Assault Rifles. These two weapons are the best combo for most situations. Players should find an M1887 and an XM8 or SCAR as soon as possible.

5) Use pets to gain an advantage

Pets in Free Fire offer a variety of bonuses, from shields on gloo walls to being able to land faster. For solo vs squad fights, pets like Spirit Fox, Robo, and Panda can be used to gain a tactical advantage.

4) Make the most of the early game

The early game is a delicate time period during a match. All important decisions, from where to land and what to loot, have to be made within a limited amount of time. Players that utilize this time period to the fullest will have a more fulfilling match.

3) Approach the enemy stealthily

Although stealth options are limited in Free Fire, they are still useful. When engaging an enemy team, doing so stealthily with silencers attached may yield promising results.

2) Use smoke to confuse opponents

Smoke grenades are a great utility item in Free Fire. They can be used in a number of ways. Players can throw them to divert attention or use smoke to confuse and rush enemies.

1) Pick a character that has the right abilities for the task

Choosing the right character for solo vs squad fights is crucial to success. Additionally, the right combination of skills will make all the difference in combat. Players need to figure out which combination suits their playstyle best.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

