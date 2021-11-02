Top 7 tips to increase headshots percentage in Free Fire (November 2021)

Being able to land headshots flawlessly plays a vital role in Free Fire. During gunfights, this skill is invaluable, and players who master it can dominate the entire match.

Though it takes hours of practice to learn and many more to perfect, anyone can achieve it. By following a few simple tips, users can vastly improve their ability to land headshots.

Follow these seven simple tips to improve headshots percentage in Free Fire

7) Stay within weapon range

There are multiple weapons to choose from in Free Fire, each having its own effective combat range. Knowing how far each weapon can shoot with high accuracy will be vital to landing more headshots.

6) Aim slightly above the target's head

While aiming for a target's head, gamers should aim slightly above it. This allows for quick adjustments while shooting and ensures that shots land exactly where intended.

5) Avoid rapid fire and hipfire mode

Though the rapid fire and hipfire modes are useful during intense gunfights, accuracy is reduced by a lot. Players will have to learn how to use weapons while being scoped in and shoot in short bursts to increase the headshot percentage.

4) Use Laura for extra accuracy

Laura is an excellent character in Free Fire when it comes to providing accuracy bonuses. At level six, Sharp Shooter offers a 35% increase in accuracy while scoped in. This skill is compatible with all weapons that have a scope.

3) Avoid running and gunning to reduce accuracy penalties

Running and gunning decrease accuracy. Though it can be overcome by using D-bee's Bullet Beats, it's not advisable. Users will have to remain somewhat stationary to land accurate headshots.

2) Find high ground for better shooting angles

Shooting angles make all the difference while landing headshots. The clearer the angle, the easier it will be to shoot with accuracy. Generally, gaining high ground is the best way to obtain good shooting angles.

1) Don't rush the shot, wait for the perfect moment

Landing the perfect headshot takes time and cannot be rushed. If the goal is to attain mastery in landing headshots, gamers will have to learn to be patient. Knowing exactly when to shoot will be the defining factor.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer