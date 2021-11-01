Top 7 tips for surviving in end zones in Free Fire

Surviving in Free Fire's end zones can be a difficult task. Only the best players make it to the end, and having to fight them may prove challenging. To outlast opponents, a variety of strategies will have to be implemented.

Though the chances of survival are low, players can make the task easier by following a few tips. It may take some time to perfect the art of survival but rest assured, it is possible to learn.

Camping or hiding can help in surviving Free Fire's end zones (and 6 more tips)

7) Play a safe game and avoid getting into too many fights

Playing a safe game is a good way to survive in the end zones. Avoiding gunfights and keeping a low profile goes a long way. Though players will not get many kills, they will be able to survive with ease.

6) Stick to the edge of the safe zone to stay away from opponents

Rather than push towards the center of the map, players should stay at the edges of the safe zone. Given that opponents are rushing towards the center to secure kills, the edges become the safest place.

5) Camp or hide when needed

Though camping and hiding are not ideal playstyles, they come into use when trying to stay alive. Players can simply hide or camp in the end zones of Free Fire to outlast opponents.

4) Secure a Surfboard during the early game for added mobility

Mobility is key to surviving in the end zone of Free Fire. Without high mobility, players can get pinned down by enemy fire or get caught outside the safe zone. All of this can be avoided with the help of a Surfboard.

3) Don't play too aggressively

Playing too aggressively could land players in trouble. Though the playstyle works wonders, constantly fighting opponents can take a toll on supplies. Without enough ammunition and medkits, surviving the end zones could become challenging.

2) Rotate often to get into strategic positions

Holding locations with good strategic value is vital within the end zones of Free Fire. Though they do not directly help, being in a good position increases the chances of survival.

1) Have enough medkits or choose a character that can heal

The key to surviving the end zones is having enough medkits. Being able to heal after every fight or after taking damage is essential. Alternatively, players can even rely on characters and pets that directly or indirectly help with healing.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu