Top Class Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

Top Class Gaming is an up-and-coming Free Fire YouTuber whose content revolves around events in the battle royale title. His channel has over 604k subscribers. He also posts shorts while occasionally livestreaming Free Fire MAX.

Besides his following on YouTube, the content creator has 16.6k followers on Instagram.

Top Class Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more details

Top Class Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 424710935, and his IGN is IM_SUNNY_KR.

The internet star is the leader of the TCG ESPORTS guild, whose ID is 71136158. He has attained the Heroic rank in BR-Ranked Season 32 and CS-Ranked Season 17. His Free Fire MAX stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

The details of Top Class Gaming's BR Career stats in FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Top Class Gaming has participated in 715 solo matches and has come out victorious only 18 times, making his win rate 2.51%. He has 780 eliminations and a K/D ratio of 1.12.

The YouTuber has also won 184 out of 1234 duo matches, recording a win rate of 14.91%. He has taken down 4290 opponents for a K/D ratio of 4.09.

Top Class Gaming has bagged 1266 Booyahs in 7241 squad encounters, securing a win rate of 17.48%. He has bagged 13936 eliminations, culminating in a K/D ratio of 2.33.

BR Ranked stats

The details of Top Class Gaming's BR Ranked stats in FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Top Class Gaming has only played one ranked solo game but has no frag or win to his name.

The content creator has also featured in 12 ranked duo matches, defeating the opposition twice for a win rate of 16.67%. With 28 frags under his belt, he has a K/D ratio of 2.8.

Top Class Gaming has won four out of 20 ranked squad matches, yielding a 20% win rate. He has 51 eliminations and a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

Note: Top Class Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. They will change as he features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

The projected earnings of Top Class Gaming from his YouTube channel, according to Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade claims that the monthly revenue of the Top Class Gaming YouTube channel at the current viewership levels ranges from $153 to $2.4k. According to the website, the channel's yearly earnings are between $1.8k and $29.3k.

YouTube channel

The Top Class Gaming YouTube channel has over 1100 videos, which have accumulated 34 million views over the years.

The channel had a subscriber count of 240k in October 2021, and it crossed 300k in the same year. This number approached 600,000 by the end of 2022.

The Top Class Gaming YouTube channel has acquired 2k subscribers in the last 30 days. The view count on its videos has also increased by 610.665k.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes