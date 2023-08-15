Top 5 Free Fire gaming accessories

Mobile gaming equipment can greatly enrich your Free Fire experience. However, you cannot make an esports career with its help, as these types of equipment are not allowed in Free Fire tournaments. Nevertheless, they are extensively used by casual players and deliver a pro-player-like playstyle. They not only enhance your gameplay but also save you time from practicing various skills.

Choosing a gaming accessory can be tricky as there is an abundance of gear available, each with its benefits. Some can even be costly and inaccessible. Regardless, you must be well aware of the pros and cons of their usage.

A thorough analysis of these gears becomes essential to avoid any mishap before investing your money in them. This article will help you select the top gadgets to enhance your Free Fire gameplay.

Mobile Coolers, RGB Bar, and 3 more gadgets to boost up your Free Fire gaming experience

5) Mobile Coolers

Mobile Cooler saves your device from overheating (Image via Amazon)

Free Fire and other BR titles often get choppy on low-end devices. The high temperature of your phone can be a major contributor to this issue. A strained battery, hot environment, outdated CPU, or overuse of your device can cause this problem.

Mobile Coolers are the best remedy for this issue. They are budget-friendly gadgets that instantly cool down your device, preventing it from overheating and ensuring smooth and cheerful gameplay.

4) RGB Bar

Use this gadget for a next-level Free Fire experience (Image via Amazon)

RGB lighting comes in handy if you are looking for an accessory not only to enhance your Free Fire gameplay but also to decorate your gaming room. This amazing gadget has built-in, high-sensitive microphones that react to external sounds. By syncing your phone to Smart RGB Bar, you will experience different lighting effects according to your game's audio background.

RGB lighting certainly gives you a worthwhile experience; it can boost your Free Fire gaming to an unbelievable level.

3) Finger Sleeves

Finger Sleeves are the best solution to sweaty fingers (Image via Amazon)

Long hours of gaming often leave your mobile with dirty screens, and sweaty fingers are the main cause of this problem. It also hinders your in-game movements and affects your precision while pressing a particular key. Sprinkling powder on the screen is a solution that some players have come up with. However, it can still fail to prevent your sweaty fingers from spoiling the screen. Furthermore, it leaves lumps of dried powder after hours of gaming.

Using Finger Sleeves successfully annihilates the problems that ensue from sweaty fingers. They are thimble-like covers for your fingers (as shown in the above image) and are best to prevent your mobile screen from getting dirty. They even provide the smoothness that players can get using powder.

2) Mobile Gaming Triggers

Mobile Gaming Triggers are a popular alternative to a 3-finger setup (Image via Amazon)

Mobile Gaming Triggers are the most popular gaming accessory that needs no introduction. They are the best alternative to the three-finger claw control and save you time from getting accustomed to the said customization. Mobile Triggers are cheap, easy to find, and convenient to use. They immensely affect your gameplay by facilitating you to move while precisely delivering your bullets.

This gives you an upper hand over your foes in Free Fire’s close-range gunfights, as you can dodge their attacks while firing back simultaneously. They also allow you to swiftly scope in towards the opponent, which helps quickly take down a far-off enemy.

1) Mobile Gamepad

Mobile Gamepad gives you a gaming experience equivalent to the famous video game consoles (Image via Amazon)

Mobile Gamepads are the best choice if you are looking for an advanced mobile gaming experience. Though it can be quite expensive, using one can give you numerous advantages over your opponents on the Free Fire battleground. Mobile Gamepads have analog sticks to boost your movement speed and trigger buttons that help quickly counter and eliminate your opponent with comparatively lesser effort.

To conclude attributes of this gadget, using it will give you a gaming experience equivalent to the popular video game consoles.

