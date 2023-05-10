The Free Fire SEA Invitational 2023, the ultimate Free Fire event this summer, is about to commence this week. The SEA Invitational, organized by Garena, has replaced the World Series and will take place in Bangkok. The tournament will consist of two stages, with the league matches scheduled to be played from May 12 to 21, followed by three days of finals from May 26 to 28.

In the league stage, 18 teams will be divided into three groups, and each team will play a total of 32 matches. At the end of the league stage, only the top 12 teams will advance to the Grand Finals. Let's take a closer look at the teams whose performances have the potential to leave a lasting impression on everyone.

Five teams to root for in Free Fire SEA Invitational 2023

5) Team Flash

Team Flash, the reigning champion of Vietnam, will aim to clinch their first global trophy at this event. Although the team has been active in Free Fire since 2019 and has performed well nationally, they have struggled to make a mark on the global stage. That said, as the VFL Spring Champion 2023, they are committed to performing well in this competition.

Roster

Beo Shin Bloody YanBin RipGod

4) Genesis Dogma

Genesis Dogma from Indonesia, a relatively new team in Free Fire Esports, will enter the competition as the underdog. The team comprises new players who have recently demonstrated their skills in the Free Fire Master League Season 7, where they defeated teams like Evos Divine and First Raiders. Although the team has less experience, they have all the ingredients to become victors.

Roster

Delss Ervianzaa Kikyyy Yoss Borgay

3) Expand

Expand, the winners of MCP Majors Season 5, will represent Malaysia in this competition and carry the hopes of their nation. The team displayed a dominant performance in both the league and the finals, unlike season 4 of MCP Majors, where they missed the trophy by a narrow margin despite topping the league. The unit did not have an impressive result in the World Series Bangkok, as they finished 13th there. However, the squad is currently in excellent shape and is determined to deliver an impressive performance in the FFSI 2023.

Roster

2fast Cobraa TheAxel XRoy Zuezz

2) Vasto Mundo

Hailing from Portugal, this team has been ruling the Europe region since 2020. The team emerged victorious in the recently concluded European Championship Spring 2023. While they have performed admirably at the European level, they have yet to secure a major trophy in global competitions. However, the team was the second runner-up in the World Series Sentosa and champion of the EMEA International 2021.

Roster

Lucka 04 Crushr09 BLAZER Nunes TLopes

1) Evos Phoenix

The roster of Evos Phoenix, one of the most renowned teams, comprises exceptionally skilled players, having won two World Championships. Despite not clinching the Free Fire Thailand Championship 2023, their unmatched ability to perform exceptionally well on grand stages remains unchallenged. With the upcoming event being held in their native country, the team is expected to receive tremendous support from local fans, which could potentially boost their performance.

Roster

D_Long GODCRUZ JOENA GETHIGH Moshi ALRAEDY Namo

D_Long and Co. have made a name for themselves as one of the most consistent and influential teams in Free Fire Esports. The superstar unit won both the Singapore 2021 and Bangkok 2022 World Series championships.

