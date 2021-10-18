Total Gaming's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, K/D ratio, channel views and more

Ajjubhai is the most iconic Free Fire YouTuber as his channel Total Gaming has the highest number of subscribers in the community. His subscriber count currently stands at 28.9 million. The content creator uploads videos with his signature commentary, garnering a total view count of more than 5.003 billion.

The player has attained more than 700k subscribers and 191.065 million views in just the previous month alone.

What is Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and in-game stats?

Total Gaming’s (Ajjubhai) Free Fire ID is 451012596. The content creator’s stats in Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai retained a K/D ratio of 5.03 in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has played 12407 squad games and bettered his foes on 2982 occasions, sustaining a win percentage of 24.03%. Ajjubhai has retained a K/D ratio of 5.03 with more than 47429 frags.

The YouTuber has taken part in 1814 duo matches and has a win tally of 351 games, adding to a win rate of 19.34%. He has bagged 7221 kills, converting to a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Coming to solo matches, Ajjubhai has 981 appearances and triumphed on 90 occasions, sustaining a win rate of 9.17%. Total Gaming has 2509 kills, with a K/D ratio of 2.82.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has not won a duo game (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has won 55 of the 353 squad games he played this season, having a win ratio of 15.58%. With 1637 kills, he boasts a K/D ratio of 5.49.

The internet star has featured in 22 duo matches and has 80 kills, translating to a K/D ratio of 3.64.

Total Gaming has 25 solo matches to his name and has attained a single booyah, ensuring a win rate of 4%. He has 34 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.42.

Note: Ajjubhai's stats will change as he plays more matches in Free Fire.

YouTube channel

Also Read

Ajjubhai has gained 191 million views in the last month (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has been uploading videos to the Total Gaming YouTube channel since December 2018 and has found immense success. With more than 1600 videos on the channel, the player boats over 5 billion views in total, and his subscriber count is around 28.9 million.

Edited by Siddharth Satish