Total Gaming’s Free Fire UID Number, discord link, subscribers and more for 2022 revealed

Total Gaming has made its presence known in the Indian Free Fire community, emerging as arguably the most popular YouTuber. His real name is Ajay, and his fans mainly refer to him as Ajjubhai. He has garnered impressive numbers on his primary YouTube channel, which is clear evidence of his fame.

Aside from Free Fire, he has expanded to various other games, creating exciting and engaging videos based on titles like GTA 5, Minecraft, etc.

Total Gaming’s UID number in Free Fire

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming’s, Free Fire UID number is 451012596. These are his stats as of today, 2 January 2022:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has featured in 12808 squad games and has 3057 victories, having a win rate of 23.86%. He has accumulated 49701 kills, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 5.10.

In the duo mode, he has played 1825 matches and has 356 Booyahs, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.50%. In the process, he has 7277 frags and has a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Lastly, he has appeared in 1021 solo games and has 93 first-place finishes, equating to a win ratio of 9.10%. With a K/D ratio of 2.80, he has 2595 frags.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has played only two solo ranked games in the ongoing season and has three frags at a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Since the season started recently, Total Gaming has not played any games in duo or squad modes.

Note: Total Gaming’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Discord link

There are over 144 thousand members on Ajjubhai's discord server (Image via Discord)

Total Gaming’s discord server had over 144 thousand members at the time of writing. Fans can join using the link provided below:

To join the official Total Gaming server: Click here.

YouTube channel and subscribers

Total Gaming has created videos over the past few years, and he currently possesses 5.32 billion views on his primary YouTube channel. Alongside this, the subscriber count stands at over 30.4 million. The internet personality has gained 500 thousand subscribers and 102.388 million views in the last 30 days itself.

He runs several other channels too, where he uploads a wide range of unique content.

