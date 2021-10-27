What is the Free Fire ID of Sultan Proslo? Dyland Pros UID number, stats, monthly earnings, and more

Dyland Maximus Zidane, often known as Sultan Proslo among the Free Fire community, is one of the most prominent content creators. For those unaware, he runs the channel, Dyland PROS, which has garnered over 15.2 million subscribers.

Over that period, he has periodically posted videos and has garnered a total of over 1.22 billion views. In addition, the prominent figure has accumulated 4.4 million followers on his official Instagram handle.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s (Dyland Pros) Free Fire UID number is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

He has maintained pretty good lifetime stats in the battle royale title (Image via Free Fire)

Dyland Pros has competed in 868 squad matches and has outclassed his enemies in 298, which leads to a win percentage of 34.33%. With 2149 frags, he has managed a kill-to-death ratio of 3.77.

He has featured in a total of 106 duo games to date and has come out on top on 26 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 24.52%. He has 319 kills to his name, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.99.

Finally, Sultan Proslo has participated in 626 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 63, translating to a win ratio of 10.06%. In the process, he has 1665 kills, having a K/D ratio of 2.96.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo hasn't played any ranked matches as of now (Image via Free Fire)

In the recently commenced ranked season, Sultan Proslo has yet to play a ranked match in any three-game modes.

Monthly earnings

Earnings of Sultan Proslo (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, the monthly earnings of Sultan Proslo from his channel are mentioned between $2.3K and $37.1K. Apart from this, his yearly income is in the range of $27.8K and $444.8K.

YouTube channel

The internet star has been creating content on YouTube for around six and a half years. Earlier, he made videos related to various other games before switching to Garena Free Fire. There are over 1500 videos present on his channel, and the most-watched one has 34 million views.

As per Social Blade, in the last 30 days, Sultan Proslo has gained 100 thousand subscribers, alongside over 9.266 million views.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as Sultan Proslo continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Edited by Srijan Sen