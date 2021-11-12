Total Gaming vs Desi Gamers: Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, and more

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) are two YouTubers who post Garena Free Fire-related videos. They are two of India's most notable gaming content creators with a massive subscriber base.

Total Gaming has over 29.4 million subscribers at the time of writing, while Desi Gamers has garnered 12 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Their view counts stand at around 5.11 billion and 1.66 billion, respectively.

Total Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has competed in 12557 squad games and has 3011 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 23.97%. With 48419 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.07.

Apart from this, he has played 1822 duo matches and has 356 Booyahs, converting to a win percentage of 19.53%. In the process, he has 7266 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.96.

The content creator has 90 wins in 984 solo games, maintaining a win ratio of 9.14%. He has accumulated 2519 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.82.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has played 189 ranked squad matches and has 29 wins, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.34%. He has 978 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.11.

Ajjubhai has outclassed his enemies in five out of eight duo games, maintaining a win rate of 62.5%. With a K/D ratio of 15.00, he has 45 frags.

Finally, the player has played four solo games and has ten kills with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Desi Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Desi Gamers' lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Desi Gamers has featured in 8979 squad matches and has 2454 victories, equating to a win rate of 27.33%. He has 24073 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 3.69.

Coming to duo mode, he has 807 victories in 4882 games, translating to a win ratio of 16.52%. With a K/D ratio of 3.24, Amitbhai has 13201 kills.

The YouTuber has played 3704 solo games and has come out on top 308 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 8.31%. He has bagged a total of 8738 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers' ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has made 79 appearances in the squad mode and has triumphed in 20 games, retaining a win ratio of 25.31%. The famous figure has 268 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.54.

Desi Gamers has played 67 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in eight games, resulting in a win percentage of 11.94%. He has 237 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.02.

Lastly, he has two wins in 42 solo games, ensuring a win rate of 4.76%. Amitbhai has racked up 132 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Earnings

Ajjubhai's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the monthly earnings of Total Gaming are between $34.6K and $552.8K, whereas that of Desi Gamers lies in the range of $13.1K and $210.1K.

Amitbhai's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

The yearly earnings of Ajjubhai and Amitbhai are stated to lie between $414.6K - $6.6 million and $157.5K - $2.5 million, respectively.

Stat comparison

Free Fire IDs of both the YouTubers (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai outperforms Desi Gamers in terms of lifetime stats in solo and duo modes. In squad matches, Amitbhai has a better win rate but lower K/D ratio compared to Total Gaming.

Ajjubhai's stats in ranked solo games cannot be compared because he has only played a few games. However, he has better stats in duo ranked games.

Finally, when it comes to squad mode, Desi Gamers has a higher win rate and Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio.

Note: Stats stated earlier were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as Total Gaming and Desi Gamers continue to play matches in Free Fire.

