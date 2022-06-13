Total Gaming vs Tonde Gamer: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in Free Fire MAX? (June 2022)

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, and Sarju Giri, otherwise known as Tonde Gamer, are two of the most prominent YouTubers related to Free Fire. The former comes from India, while the latter hails from Nepal. Both post a wide variety of content, such as gameplay, events, and more.

As of the moment, Total Gaming features 32.7 million subscribers and has more than 5.820 billion views on his channel. In contrast, Tonde Gamer holds up a subscriber and view count of 5.84 million and 1.078 billion, respectively.

Here is a comparison of Total Gaming and Tonde Gamer’s stats in Free Fire MAX.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire MAX and stats

Total Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596. He possesses these stats:

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming's lifetime stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has participated in 1033 solo games, winning 93 for a win ratio of 9.00%. He has notched up 2616 frags, possessing a K/D ratio of 2.78.

In duo mode, Ajjubhai has engaged in 838 matches and has 358 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 19.47%. He has secured 7314 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The content creator has additionally competed in 12900 squad matches and remained unbeaten in 3071, corresponding to a win ratio of 23.80%. At a K/D ratio of 5.08, he has 49975 kills.

Ranked stats

He hasn't played many games (Image via Garena)

Speaking of the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has featured in only one squad game. In it, he bagged the victory and killed three foes.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire MAX and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 282951914, and here are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

These are Tonde Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has played 4713 solo games and has 399 victories, upholding a win rate of 8.46%. With 8744 kills, he maintains a K/D ratio of 2.03.

Coming to the duo matches, he has 7095 appearances and 1485 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 20.93%. There are 27576 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.92.

The player has featured in 19745 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 9023, having a win percentage of 45.69%. He has 88083 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.22.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of the content creator (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has competed in seven ranked games in the ongoing season. He has failed to secure a kill or a win.

Apart from that, he has played three matches in the duo mode and has a single victory, equating to a win ratio of 33.33%.

Tonde Gamer has finally played 2289 squad games and has come out on top on 1606 occasions, leading to a win rate of 70.16%. He has notched up 17033 kills for a K/D ratio of 24.94.

Comparison

Total Gaming Tonde Gamer Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 838 12900 4713 7095 19745 Wins 93 358 3071 399 1485 9023 Win rate 9.00% 19.47% 23.80% 8.46% 20.93% 45.69% Kills 2616 7314 49975 8744 27576 88083 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.08 2.03 4.92 8.22

To compare Total Gaming and Tonde Gamer in Free Fire MAX, we would have to consider their K/D ratio and win rate in the game. When looking at lifetime stats, the former has the edge in the solo mode, whereas Tonde Gamer has the upper hand in the duo and squad modes.

With Total Gaming only playing one squad game and not appearing in the other two modes in the ongoing ranked season, it is impossible to compare the ranked statistics.

Note: The stats mentioned above are subject to change as Total Gaming and Tonde Gamer play more matches in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far