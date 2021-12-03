Tricks to get colorful signatures and invisible nicknames in Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire gives its users the opportunity to customize their profiles by inserting stylish nicknames and signatures. Numerous players seek to accomplish the same objective, feeling that doing so will help them stand out from others.

Two of the most used tricks for such users are invisible names and colorful signatures. However, many people are not aware of the steps necessary to obtain them.

Here's a quick step-by-step guide that they can follow.

How to get an invisible name in Free Fire

Step 1: To begin with, gamers will have to enter Unicode 3164 (Hangul Filler) on their device's "Notes" tab. They can visit this website to obtain it.

Users require to copy the Hangul Filler (Image via Compart.com)

Step 2: Next, they must copy any letters in superscript form and paste them underneath the Hangul Filler that they had earlier entered.

Letters have to be pasted below the U+3164

Superscript letters can be obtained through Lingojam and other kinds of websites

Step 3: Finally, individuals can select all the text in the "Notes" app and paste them while changing their names in Free Fire.

Users must note that they would have to either spend diamonds or possess a name change card to change their name.

How to get colorful signatures in Free Fire

Step 1: Gamers will have to visit their profile and tap on the "Edit" icon to access the "Player Info" dialog box.

Gamers should first tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the "Signature" option. Upon doing so, users should enter the desired color's hex code before their existing signature.

Note: The hex codes should be in square brackets - [ ].

Enter the required code and then tap on the "OK" option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once the players press "ok", their signature will be changed to the requisite color.

A few of the common hex codes are:

Yellow: FFFF00

Orange: FFA500

Red: FF0000

Blue: 0000FF

Green: 008000

White: FFFFFF

Silver: C0C0C0

Maroon: 800000

Purple: 800080

Aqua: 00FFFF

Fuchsia: FF00FF

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Moreover, compared to changing the names, the players don't have to spend diamonds or other items to alter their signatures.

Garena Free Fire's new update is finally out! Click here for latest Free Fire news & redeem codes!

Edited by Saman