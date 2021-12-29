TSG Army crowned champion of Free Fire Booyah Open

Streaming platform Booyah has returned with its marquee tournament, the Free Fire Booyah Open. This time, the tournament expanded greatly, with more teams and $10,000 USD in prize money.

In the tournament, 36 teams fought it out in their respective regions to be the top three teams of their region and compete in the Grand Finals. The tournament's registration began on October 9, and the Grand Finals took place on December 28.

Free Fire Booyah Open Finals overview

Free Fire Booyah Open Grand Finals overall standings (Image via Booyah App)

TSG Army dominated the tournament by winning three of six matches. 4 Unknown (Chemin Esports) didn't win any Booyah, but their consistent gameplay helped them secure second place. Both TSG and 4 Unknown had the same number of points, but TSG became champions because of more kill points.

Nigma Galaxy (formerly Galaxy Racer) started the finals with a Booyah and finished in third place in the overall standings with 33 kills and 73 points.

TSM also had a successful event, finishing fourth with 69 points; the inclusion of new players has been beneficial to the squad.

Free Fire Booyah Open Grand Finals Map results (Image via Booyah)

PVS Gaming won the sixth and final match of the final, propelling them to fifth place in the overall rankings. It was an average tournament for Total Gaming, as they placed seventh in the overall rankings.

Prizepool distribution and viewers rewards

Prize Pool distribution of Free Fire Open (Image via Booyah)

The tournament's total prize fund was $10,000, with TSG taking home $4000 as the winner. The first and second runners-up, 4 Unknown and Nigma Galaxy, won $3000 and $1500 respectively. TSM and PVS Gaming also got rewarded with $1000 and $500 each.

Fans watching the live event were also rewarded with specific rewards based on how many live watching milestones they reached and their watch duration.

