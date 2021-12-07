TSG Jash's Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, guild, and best videos in December 2021

The Two Side Gamers YouTube channel has emerged as one of the leading sources of entertaining content for the Indian Free Fire community. Unlike other channels, it is run by two players, Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain, achieving 9.66 million subscribers.

They have been regularly churning content, which has raked in 1.503 billion views. The channel has achieved 450k subscribers and 76.475 million views in the last 30 days.

What is TSG Jash's Free Fire ID and stats?

TSG Jash's Free Fire ID is 123643969. He is currently leading the TSG Army guild.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has played 7147 squad games to date (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Jash has recorded 7147 squad matches and has claimed victory on 1690 occasions, earning him a win rate of 23.64%. He has 16986 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.11.

The YouTuber has 257 Booyahs in 2537 games, boasting a victory ratio of 10.13%. With 4990 kills, he has retained a K/D ratio of 2.19.

The internet star has 1390 appearances in solo games and has remained unbeaten 115 times, converting to a win percentage of 8.27%. He has gained 3183 eliminations while sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

TSG Jash has zero matches in this season (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Jash has not yet participated in any ranked solo, duo, or squad games in Battle Royale Ranked Season 24.

CS Career

His Clash Squad stats (Image via Free Fire)

Overall, the streamer has competed in 699 squad matches, achieving 385 wins for a win percentage of 55.08%. He has retained a KDA of 1.54, with average damage per match of 2096.

Note: TSG Jash's stats were recorded on 7 December 2021 and will change as he participates in more games.

Income

Two Side Gamers' growth in last month (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the players' YouTube channel generates between $19.1K and $305.9K each month. Moreover, Two Side Gamers' estimated yearly income ranges from $ 229.4K to $3.7M.

YouTube channel

The players have been uploading Free Fire videos since October 2018, and together, they have generated more than 1450 videos on the channel.

The channel's most famous piece of content is a short video that has received over 12 million views.

Another video also has 12 million views, where Jash unboxes the Nian Beast bundle from the Diamond Royale. It was uploaded in January 2020 and has 864k likes.

Edited by Ravi Iyer