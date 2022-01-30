TSG Jash’s UID number, monthly income, Free Fire stats and more

Jash Dhoka, aka TSG Jash, is one-half of the famous Indian Free Fire YouTube channel – TWO SIDE GAMERS. He has been running it alongside Ritik Jain (TSG Ritik), and in recent years, the duo has seen a meteoric ascent, amassing an enormous fan base.

Recently, the subscriber count on the ‘TWO SIDE GAMERS’ channel surpassed the massive ten million mark, while the total number of views has topped 1.60 billion.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire UID number is 123643969. He is ranked Silver I in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Bronze III in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Listed below are TSG Jash’s stats, as of today:

TSG Jash’s Free Fire stats

1) Lifetime stats

He has great lifetime stats in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash has competed in 7150 squad games and has 1690 victories, leading to a win rate of 23.63%. He has accumulated 16994 kills in the process, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.11.

The player has 257 victories in 2537 duo matches, maintaining a win percentage of 10.13%. With 4990 kills, he has a tremendous K/D ratio of 2.19.

Finally, the YouTuber also featured in 1390 solo games and has 115 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 8.27%. At a 2.50-K/D ratio, he has 3183 kills.

2) Ranked stats

Jash has not played any ranked matches (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash hasn’t made any appearances in the BR-Ranked Season 25.

3) CS Career

Stats in the Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

When talking about the Clash Squad mode, TSG Jash has participated in 703 squad games and has 388 victories for a win rate of 55.19%. He has racked up 3338 kills for a KDA of 1.54.

Note: TSG Jash's Free Fire stats are subject to change as he features in more matches within the game.

4) Monthly income

Monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the monthly earnings through the TWO SIDE GAMERS channel are between $13.5K and $215.8K.

5) YouTube channel

Jash and Ritik have regularly uploaded related to Free Fire for a long time, with their oldest video dating back to October 2018. There are now over 1500 videos on their channel, and the most-watched one has 13 million views.

Within the previous 30 days, they have gained over 190 thousand subscribers and 53.93 million views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar