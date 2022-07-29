TSG Ritik's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Ritik Jain, popularly known as TSG Ritik to his fans and fellow gamers in the Indian Free Fire community, is one of the game's featured content creators on YouTube. He co-runs the renowned Two Side Gamers channel along with Jash Dhoka (aka TSG Jash). The channel currently has more than 10.8 million subscribers.

Besides his ventures in the field of content creation, TSG Ritik has also found a footing in the game's professional esports scene. He represents the TSG Army, a team founded by the same duo. The squad has won several tournaments, including securing first place at the Booyah Open 2021 and Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series Season 2.

TSG Ritik's Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, stats, and other details

TSG Ritik's Free Fire MAX ID is 124975352. The YouTuber is ranked Gold 2 in the BR Ranked mode and Bronze 1 in the CS Ranked mode. His stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in 945 solo games and clinched 69 games, resulting in a win rate of 7.30%. With 2031 kills and 605 headshots, he has chalked up a K/D ratio of 2.32 and a headshot percentage of 29.79%.

TSG Ritik has 260 Booyahs in 2377 duo encounters, converting to a win rate of 10.93%. During these games, he has amassed 4544 kills and 736 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.15 and a headshot percentage of 16.20%.

Ritik Jain has also played 12681 squad matches and has been victorious on 2367 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 18.66%. He has notched 28650 kills and 5791 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot percentage of 20.21%.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has not played any solo or duo matches in this Free Fire MAX-ranked season.

TSG Ritik has made 25 appearances in squad matches and managed to outplay the opposition twice, equaling a win rate of 8%. He has racked up 89 kills while bagging 22 headshots, adding to a K/D ratio of 3.87 and a headshot percentage of 24.72%.

Note: TSG Ritik's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 29 July 2022. They are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

TSG Ritik's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, it is estimated that the Two Side Gamers YouTube channel generates a monthly revenue in the range of $12.5K and $200.3K. The approximated figures for an entire year lie between $150.2K and $2.4M.

YouTube channel

Jash and Ritik began the Two Side Gamers channel in October 2018. Since then, they have worked hard to upload more than 1700 videos to the channel, raking in 1.883 billion views.

The channel surpassed one million subscribers in 2019, and this number doubled by the end of the same year. They ended 2020 with more than 6.3 million subscribers, and the channel is currently closing in on 11 million subscribers.

In the last 30 days alone, the Two Side Gamers YouTube channel has garnered 100k subscribers and 50.69 million views.

