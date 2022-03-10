TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, real name, and more (March 2022)

Ritik Jain is a name that will be familiar to most Indian Free Fire gamers. He is commonly referred to as TSG Ritik and runs the incredibly successful YouTube channel TWO SIDE GAMERS alongside TSG Jash (Jash Dhoka).

The duo started their journey as content creators several years ago and established themselves due to their outstanding videos, including challenges and other unique concepts. Their subscriber count has recently surpassed the mark of 10 million, standing at 10.1 million as of this writing.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX ID, real name, and more details

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX ID is 124975352, and as stated earlier, his real name is Ritik Jain.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has participated in 12609 squad games and has outclassed his enemies in 2362 matches, which results in a win rate of 18.73%. He has racked up 28512 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.78.

The content creator has featured in 2376 duo matches as well and has 260 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 10.94%. In the process, he has 4539 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Finally, Ritik has secured 69 wins in 945 solo games, which comes down to a win rate of 7.30%. With a K/D ratio of 2.32, he has 2031 kills.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik’s ranked season (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has competed in 13 ranked squad matches and has 39 kills with a K/D ratio of exactly 3.00.

TSG Ritik has also made a single appearance in the solo mode.

Note: TSG Ritik's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Monthly income of TWO SIDE GAMERS (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the monthly income from the TWO SIDE GAMERS channel is between $10.9K and $174.6K. In contrast, their yearly earnings lie within $130.9K and $2.1 million.

YouTube channel

The great content created by Ritik and Jash has served a significant role in the growth of the TWO SIDE GAMERS YouTube channel. With over 1550 videos, their total view count is over 1.66 billion, a clear testament to their mass appeal.

They have several other channels, including one for ‘Shorts’ and one for ‘Vlogs.’

Edited by Siddharth Satish