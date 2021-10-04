UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, income and more in October 2021

Ayush Dubey, better known by his YouTube channel UnGraduate Gamer, has emerged as one of India’s top Free Fire content creators. He has been producing content around the game regularly for quite some time and has amassed a total of 7.28 million subscribers.

UnGraduate Gamer’s has also received a total of 898.48 million views on his videos, and he has approximately 576 thousand followers on his Instagram account.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID, real name and stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256205699, and as mentioned above, his real name is Ayush Dubey.

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

UnGraduate Gamer has made 28713 appearances in lifetime squad matches and has 7999 first-place finishes, retaining a win percentage of 27.85%. He has accumulated 102516 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.95.

He has featured in 723 games in duo mode and has come out on top on 159 occasions, leading to a win rate of 21.99%. He has notched 1920 frags in this mode with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

UnGraduate Gamer has competed in 696 solo matches and has 160 Booyahs, corresponding to a win ratio of 22.98%. With 2513 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.69.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, UnGraduate Gamer has appeared in 961 squad games and has a winning tally of 577, which comes down to a win rate of 60.04%. He has racked up 4713 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 12.27.

He has played 17 duo matches and has triumphed in six of them, maintaining a win percentage of 35.29%. At a K/D ratio of 6.09, he has cumulated 67 frags.

UnGraduate Gamer has finally played six solo games and bettered his foes in three, with a win ratio of 50.00%. In the process, he has bagged 39 kills for a K/D ratio of 13.00.

Income

UnGraduate Gamer's earnings and more details (Image via Social Blade)

UnGraduate Gamer’s monthly and yearly income are estimated to lie between $22.6K - $361.9K and $271.4K - $4.3 million, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

UnGraduate Gamer has a total of 565 videos present on his YouTube channel. The most-watched video has over 23 million views in total.

Ayush Dubey has gained 220 thousand subscribers and 90.48 million views on his channel within the last 30 days.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as UnGraduate plays more games in Free Fire

