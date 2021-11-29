UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, real name, guild, and best videos

Ayush Dubey, popularly known as UnGraduate Gamer, is an established Free Fire content creator from India. He is nearing 7.50 million subscribers on his primary channel and boasts 1.84 million subscribers on his secondary channel.

He is known for his highly skilled gameplay videos, as he is placed in the Grandmaster tier in the ongoing season.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and statistics

His Free Fire ID is 256205699, and his IGN is UG_Ayush7M. He is the leader of the UG Empire guild.

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

UG Ayush has entered 29980 squad games and has excelled in 8765 of these, converting to a win ratio of 29.23%.He has secured 109062 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.14.

He has participated in 727 duo matches and triumphed in 159 games, converting to a win ratio of 21.87%. With 1929 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.40.

UnGraduate Gamer has participated in 700 solo matches and earned 161 first-place finishes, which converts to a win percentage of 23%. He has bagged 2530 eliminations while retaining a K/D ratio of 4.69.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

UnGraduate Gamer has 698 Booyahs in 1137 squad games in ranked season 24, translating to a win rate of 61.38%. He has secured 5590 kills with a K/D ratio that stands at 13.64.

He has played one duo game and has three kills with a K/D ratio of 3.

Lastly, the YouTuber has also engaged in one solo match with eight kills and a K/D ratio of 8.

Note: UnGraduate Gamer’s statistics are subject to change as he plays more Free Fire matches.

Monthly income

UnGraduate Gamer's income (Image via Social Blade)

As reported by Social Blade, UnGraduate Gamer’s monthly income is in the range of $6.5K - $104.2K.

YouTube channel and best video

UnGraduate Gamer’s oldest video went live in January 2019. His current subscriber count stands at 7.49 million. He has more than 600 uploads, with the combined views reaching over 967 million.

The most viewed video on his channel has 23 million views, and it was released more than seven months back. The video is titled Sad Emotional Story of Every Noob Player and is one minute long.

The second video is also a short one and was released in July this year. It displays Ayush’s journey to the Grandmaster tier in less than one minute.

Edited by Siddharth Satish