V Badge in Free Fire MAX: How to get, eligibility criteria, and more (May 2022)

V Badge is one of the most highly prized in-game items in the Free Fire MAX community due to its status as one of the game's rarest collectibles. This unique badge distinguishes users from ordinary players as it shows up on their ID/profile and appears next to the in-game name during matches.

As per the patch notes of the OB25 update, the game's partners will be receiving the V Badge on their profiles. Consequently, all interested users must get selected for the Partner Program if they wish to acquire this badge on their accounts.

Nonetheless, it is essential to note that becoming a part of the program would require users to match the various eligibility criteria set by Garena.

Eligibility criteria and how to get V Badge in Free Fire MAX (May 2022)

Partner Program gives the content creators a chance to grow further (Image via Garena)

As stated earlier, there are criteria for eligibility that participants need to fulfill to have a chance at becoming an official partner. The exact ones listed by the developers on the Partner Program website are as follows:

1,00,000 subscribers on YouTube

Clean and non-offensive content that is engaging

80% content related to the game and 3,00,000 channel views in the previous 30 days

Consistency in terms of the social media activity and the content quality

Creators that possess professionalism and willingness to work hard

YouTubers that have a passion for gaming and a drive to succeed together

However, merely achieving these requirements does not ensure admission due to the restricted number of positions available. The developers conduct an internal review of the applicants and only choose the finest available options.

If gamers think they are worthy, they can follow the steps mentioned below to apply themselves to become a member of the program:

Step 1: Visit the official Partner Program website by clicking on this link.

Press the 'Apply Now' option displayed on the right side of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, users must tap on the 'Apply Now' button to access the Google Form for the program.

The details to be entered in the form are:

Official name

Phone number

Channel name

Channel link

Subscriber count

The reason why users want to join the Partner Program

Kind of content uploaded

Whether the creators do facecam or not

Address

ID (Aadhar, PAN)

Step 3: Upon entering these, players can easily send in their application for joining the game's official Partner Program.

They can then wait for a response from the developers regarding the program.

Other rewards of the Partner Program

Apart from the V Badge, players will also be able to earn the following rewards/perks if they become a member of the Partner Program:

In-game rewards, diamonds, custom room cards, and more

Financial compensation (only applicable for channels with 5,00,000 subscribers and 95% Free Fire content)

Advance access to in-game content and the official observer client

Chance to feature on the game’s social media handles

In-game codes to conduct a giveaway for fans

Communication with the Free Fire team

Invites to the game’s tournaments and esports events

Exclusive merchandise

Disclaimer: Due to the ban, users in India are strongly advised to refrain from playing Free Fire. However, they may play Free Fire MAX since it is not suspended.

