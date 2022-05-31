V Badge requirements and Official method to get it in Free Fire MAX

V Badge continues to be regarded with the same degree of exclusivity and rarity in Free Fire MAX. The coveted badge was added to the OB25 update for the game's partners and is shown on their profile before their name during matches, allowing other players to recognize them.

However, due to the stringent requirements of the Partner Program, the badge continues to be a rare commodity. Even though most Free Fire MAX players are aware that the V Badge is intended only for the game's partner, many users still wish to join this exclusive club of partners.

In this situation, users must initially enroll in the Free Fire Partner Program to obtain partner status and subsequently a badge along with other perks. Readers should go through the following sections to learn more about the same.

Note: Players will have to apply for the Partner Program as there is no special one for the MAX version. If they make it to the program, they will receive the iconic V Badge in their Free Fire MAX account. Moreover, the regular version is banned in India and gamers should not play it.

How to get V Badge in Free Fire MAX by joining the Partner Program

Garena has devised a special Free Fire Partner Program that delivers a range of perks to select players to aid them in becoming YouTube stars. This will, in turn, also boost the popularity of the game.

The developers have devoted a special website for the same, where gamers can learn more about the requirements for joining the program and the rewards of doing so. As stated, users must tick the following conditions:

The program is open to all YouTube channels with 100k subscribers, and more than 80% of their content is related to Free Fire.

Non-controversial and clean content falls in line with the company's content policy.

The channel should have received 300k views in the previous 30 days.

Gamers should have consistent content quality and activity on social media activity.

Players should have a passion for gaming and a desire to achieve success.

Developers are looking for the following requirements (Image via Garena)

Individuals should know that there are only a limited number of slots in the Partner Program. This means that not all users who meet the basic requirements are assured a spot. Developers will receive every application on several criteria, and only the best ones will receive a slot.

Click the apply now button (Image via Garena)

The registration is open at the moment. Thus, eligible users are advised to send in their application as soon as possible:

Step 1: Users can first visit the Free Fire Partner Program website.

Step 2: They can open the application form by clicking on the Apply Now button on the right side of the screen.

Users need to provide all the details (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players will need to fill in all the required fields, including:

Official name

Phone number

Channel name

Channel link

Subscriber count

Reason for joining the Partner Program

Type of content being uploaded on the channel

Address

ID proof

Step 4: Individuals can submit the form and wait for a response from the developers.

Selected users will get the full privileges of becoming a partner. The V Badge is only a tip as the other perks include diamonds, in-game rewards, monetary compensation, early access to content, merchandise, and more.

