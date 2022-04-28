Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more stats in April 2022

Free Fire has a thriving community of successful content creators that provide varied content to engage the game's massive fanbase. Vincenzo is a famous YouTuber known for his entertaining and skilled gameplay videos.

The player from the Middle East server has built a name for himself worldwide, accomplishing 6.85 million subscribers in total. At the same time, Vincenzo has a significant following on Instagram with 729k followers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country are advised not to engage in this battle royale title.

What is Vincenzo's Free Fire ID?

Vincenzo's Free Fire ID is 437144862. His stats within the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

He has close to 90k frags in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has played 1206 solo matches and holds a win tally of 110 games, adding to a win percentage of 9.12%. He has accumulated 3065 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.80.

The content creator even has 1758 duo games to the profile and has bettered the opposition 307 times, converting to a 17.46%-win rate. The YouTuber has racked up 5211 frags, registering a kill-to-death ratio of 3.59.

Besides the two, the player has made 23822 appearances in the squad matches and amassed 3922 Booyahs, resulting in a win ratio of 16.46%. He has bagged 89155 kills, chalking up a K/D ratio of 4.48.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo is yet to compete in the solo and duo matches (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has participated in 21 ranked squad games and amassed two victories, corresponding to a win ratio of 9.52%. He has 63 frags, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.32.

The player is yet to feature in any other ranked games this Free Fire ranked season.

Clash Squad stats

(Image via Garena)

The content creator has won 3010 of the 5219 Clash Squad matches he has played so far, resulting in a win percentage of 57.67%. With a KDA of 2.63, Vincenzo has taken down 51455 opponents alongside an average damage per match of 5164.

Note: The player's stats are subject to change.

Rank and guild

The guild details (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo is placed in Diamond 2 in BR and CS Ranked modes. He is part of the OverPower guild led by another popular YouTuber, OP SYBLUS.

Monthly income

Monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Vincenzo makes about $342 to $5.5K every month through YouTube. The website also estimates that the player's yearly earnings are around $4.1K - $65.6K.

Source: Social Blade

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Vincenzo's channel was released in late 2018, and he has churned out 450+ videos, amassing more than 467 million views total. His most famous video is more than two years old and has garnered 47 million views.

The player has not been very active in the previous month and has uploaded just two videos, gaining over 1.367 million views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu