What is 100% top up bonus in Free Fire? Bonus eligibility and all you need to know

Diamonds are the in-game currency in Free Fire that can be used to purchase various items such as characters, pets, skins, and more.

To achieve the best deal on a purchase of diamonds, players seek offers that will enable them to get a higher amount. One of the most popular of such options is a 100% top-up bonus.

Disclaimer: Games Kharido is currently under maintenance, and all the eligible users will only be able to get the 100% top-up bonus once it is back online.

Details about obtaining a 100% top-up bonus in Garena Free Fire

Games Kharido

Games Kharido can be used to purchase diamonds (Image via Games Kharido)

The Games Kharido website is one of the most used websites to top up Free Fire diamonds. On the first purchase, it provides gamers with a massive 100% bonus. Here are the steps on how users can attain the same:

1) As part of the first step, players need to visit the official Games Kharido website on their devices. Readers can visit the website by clicking here.

2) Once users are on the Games Kharido website, they have to log in. Two options are available – Facebook and Player ID.

These are the two login options available to players (Image via Games Kharido)

3) The top-up options that are available on the website will show up on the screen. Players can subsequently choose the number of diamonds to purchase alongside the payment option.

4) Finally, individuals can complete the process to get the diamonds in their Free Fire accounts.

Events

Developers have previously added several 100% top-up bonus events to the game. In these events, users had to purchase a particular number of diamonds to get the additional amount. Readers can check out the same in the video below:

Also Read

However, these kinds of events haven’t been introduced to Free Fire for quite some time.

Apart from these, users can also purchase memberships to obtain a higher number of diamonds when compared to a regular top-up.

Edited by Siddharth Satish