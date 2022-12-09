What is Action Bolt's Free Fire ID? Stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Anup Mondal, also known as Action Bolt, is a renowned Indian Free Fire content creator. His YouTube channel has a broad spectrum of original content, primarily relating to gameplay.

The YouTuber currently has 1.49 million subscribers and 150 million views on his main channel. Anup Mondal also has over 20.4k followers on his Instagram handle.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are advised against downloading or playing the battle royale title on their devices. Action Bolt’s stats and images used below were taken from FF MAX, which was not on the list of suspended apps.

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID and stats

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID is 88651465, and his ID level in the game is 95. He is currently ranked Grandmaster in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum III in the Clash Squad mode.

The following are the stats maintained by Action Bolt as of today, 9 December 2022:

BR Career

Action Bolt's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Action Bolt has played 2607 solo games in Free Fire and has managed to secure 354 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 13.57%. He has accumulated 4734 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.10.

The content creator has made 1854 appearances in duo matches and has bettered his foes in 412 games, leading to a win rate of 22.22%. With a K/D ratio of 3.49, he has notched 5033 frags.

The YouTuber has also featured in 42060 squad games and has 23453 victories, resulting in a win rate of 55.76%. He has 204148 kills for a K/D ratio of 10.97.

BR Ranked

Action Bolt's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Action Bolt has played a total of 2867 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 1625 wins, holding up a win rate of 56.67%. He has 22664 kills at a K/D ratio of 18.25.

Apart from this, Anup Mondal has not played any matches in the solo and duo modes.

Note: Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID and stats were recorded at the time of writing. These are subject to change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

Action Bolt’s YouTube earnings

Action Bolt's earnings through his primary YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Action Bolt’s monthly YouTube earnings lie between $331 and $5.3K. On the other hand, his yearly income from the channel ranges from $4K to $63.5K.

YouTube channel

Action Bolt regularly creates content related to Free Fire, and his oldest video pertaining to the game dates back to March 2018. He currently has 652 uploads on his channel, and the most-viewed video has 5.3 million views.

According to Social Blade, Action Bolt has acquired 1.322 million views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has remained unchanged over the same period.

In addition to his main channel, Anup Mondal also runs three other channels: Actionbolt Vlogs (11.9k subscribers), Actionbolt Live (14.4k subscribers), and Action Bolt Shorts (1.44k subscribers).

