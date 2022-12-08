What is Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID? Stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Yuvraj, also known as Romeo Gamer, is one of the most prominent Free Fire content creators to emerge from the Indian scene. He periodically streams the battle royale title on his YouTube channel and also posts videos on several aspects of the title, such as gameplay.

His channel currently has an impressive subscriber count of 2.43 million and more than 177 million views. Furthermore, over 344k people follow him on Instagram.

Disclaimer: Due to Free Fire’s ban in India, players belonging to the nation should avoid playing the game on their devices. Romeo Gamer’s stats and images were taken from the MAX variant, which wasn’t on the list of banned apps.

What is Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID?

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 137719383, and his IGN is RomeoGamer. He is ranked Master in the Battle Royale mode and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode. His stats as of today, December 8, are as follows:

BR Career

Romeo Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has played 6945 solo games and has 1142 victories, resulting in a win rate of 16.44%. He has garnered 29354 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 5.06.

The YouTuber has also competed in 5039 duo matches and bettered his foes in 686 games, leading to a win rate of 13.61%. With 16590 kills, he maintains a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Yuvraj has participated in 17262 squad games as well and has 5559 victories, possessing a win rate of 32.20%. He has accumulated 57138 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.88.

BR Ranked

Romeo Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has played 232 solo games in the ongoing season of Free Fire and has 56 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 24.13%. He has 1038 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.90.

The player has engaged in 60 games in the duo mode and has 10 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 16.66%. He has 313 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.26.

Romeo Gamer has participated in 384 squad matches and has 79 wins, maintaining a win rate of 20.57%. He has notched 1803 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.91.

Note: Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

Romeo Gamer’s YouTube earnings

Romeo Gamer's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Romeo Gamer’s monthly YouTube earnings lie between $250 and $4K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly income through the channel lies in the range of $3K to $47.9K.

YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer has regularly posted content related to Free Fire, and his channel has grown tremendously over the last few years. He currently has 1262 uploads on his YouTube channel. The most popular video is a “collection versus” featuring Ajjubhai, and it has more than 10 million views.

According to Social Blade, Romeo Gamer has gained 998.851k views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber base shrunk by 10k in the same period.

In addition to his main channel, Yuvraj runs two other channels: Romeo Army (139k subscribers) and Romeo Is Live (60.7k subscribers).

