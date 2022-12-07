What is Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Ajay Saini, who goes by the name of Jonty or Jonty Gaming, is one of the most prominent personalities in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a well-established esports athlete, and many fans adore him for his incredible gameplay.

Jonty Gaming also produces a variety of original content on his YouTube channel, which has more than 2.83 million subscribers. Jonty also has over 546k followers on his Instagram handle.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Jonty Gaming’s stats and images were taken from the MAX version of the game, which was not suspended.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more details

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489, and his IGN is OGxABJONTY. He is the leader of the OGxELITE guild, whose ID is 62696452.

The YouTuber is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum IV in the Clash Squad mode. Below are his stats as of today, 7 December 2022:

BR Career

Jonty Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has participated in 4869 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 703 matches, converting to a win rate of 14.43%. With 14572 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The content creator has also competed in 2132 duo matches and has 509 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 23.87%. He has 6904 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.25.

Ajay Saini has participated in 20518 squad games and has 7254 wins, resulting in a win rate of 35.35%. He has notched 66279 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.00.

BR Ranked

Jonty Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has played three solo games in Free Fire's ongoing season but has no wins. He has killed 17 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.67.

The player has played eight games in the duo mode and has been victorious on two occasions, resulting in a win rate of 25.00%. He has 29 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.83.

Jonty Gaming has played 294 squad matches, and his team secured wins in 65 games, translating to a win rate of 22.10%. He has notched 1150 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.02.

Disclaimer: Jonty Gaming’s stats were recorded when writing the article. These will end up changing as he plays more games.

Jonty Gaming’s YouTube earnings

Jonty Gaming's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Jonty Gaming’s monthly and yearly earnings through the YouTube channel lie between $56 - $889 and $667 - $10.7K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

Jonty Gaming’s YouTube channel

Jonty Gaming has regularly created content related to Garena Free Fire for the last few years. His oldest video is from November 2018, and there are currently 470 uploads on his channel. The most-watched video on the channel has 7.7 million views.

As per Social Blade, the esports athlete has acquired 222.3k views over the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has remained unchanged in the same time span.

Apart from his primary channel, Ajay Saini also runs two other channels: Jonty Live (78.7k subscribers) and JONTY EXTRAS (66.1k subscribers).

