What is the best magic cube bundle in Free Fire in January 2022?

Costume bundles are among the most desired items in Free Fire, and a majority of the game’s community wishes to acquire them. They can use many methods to attain the cosmetics, one being the magic cube token.

However, given the difficulty in obtaining the magic cube, users generally stay on the lookout for the best bundle instead.

Note: The overall choice of bundle varies based on preference, and the one stated below represents the author’s opinions.

Free Fire: Which magic cube bundle is best?

Ten different bundles are present in Indian server (Image via Garena)

There are presently ten distinct magic cube bundles available in the in-game store of the Indian server. They include the following:

Top Gamer

VR Ready

Bandit

Mugger

Eagle of the Dusk

Silver Eagle

The Nerves of Steel

The Heart of Iron

Scarlet Groom

Ruby Bride

The "Nerves of Steel” bundle emerges as the best option for the players, owing to its unique aesthetic. The costume set is commonly recognized as the Nian Beast and initially made its appearance in a Diamond Royale over two years back. Additionally, the bundle’s mask is also pretty unique and gives players a distinct look.

The bundle has five components (Image via Garena)

These are the components of the bundle in Free Fire:

Nerves of Steel (Head) Nerves of Steel (Mask) Nerves of Steel (Top) Nerves of Steel (Bottom) Nerves of Steel (Shoes)

Nevertheless, the other options are unique as well, and users can acquire them by exchanging a magic cube as well.

Steps of exchange

Users can use their magic cube to claim the bundle in Free Fire by following these steps:

Step 1: On the main lobby screen of the game, tap on the ‘Store’ icon, as shown here:

Visit the in-game store by clicking here (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Head over to the ‘Redeem’ tab and select the ‘Nerves of Steel’ bundle or any of the required ones.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 3: Press the ‘Exchange’ button and confirm the exchange. The bundle can then be equipped from the ‘Vault’ section.

Edited by Saman