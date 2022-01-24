What is the best magic cube bundle in Free Fire in January 2022?

Costume bundles are among the most desired items in Free Fire, and a majority of the game’s community wishes to acquire them. They can use many methods to attain the cosmetics, one being the magic cube token.
However, given the difficulty in obtaining the magic cube, users generally stay on the lookout for the best bundle instead.
Note: The overall choice of bundle varies based on preference, and the one stated below represents the author’s opinions.
Free Fire: Which magic cube bundle is best?
There are presently ten distinct magic cube bundles available in the in-game store of the Indian server. They include the following:
- Top Gamer
- VR Ready
- Bandit
- Mugger
- Eagle of the Dusk
- Silver Eagle
- The Nerves of Steel
- The Heart of Iron
- Scarlet Groom
- Ruby Bride
The "Nerves of Steel” bundle emerges as the best option for the players, owing to its unique aesthetic. The costume set is commonly recognized as the Nian Beast and initially made its appearance in a Diamond Royale over two years back. Additionally, the bundle’s mask is also pretty unique and gives players a distinct look.
These are the components of the bundle in Free Fire:
- Nerves of Steel (Head)
- Nerves of Steel (Mask)
- Nerves of Steel (Top)
- Nerves of Steel (Bottom)
- Nerves of Steel (Shoes)
Nevertheless, the other options are unique as well, and users can acquire them by exchanging a magic cube as well.
Steps of exchange
Users can use their magic cube to claim the bundle in Free Fire by following these steps:
Step 1: On the main lobby screen of the game, tap on the ‘Store’ icon, as shown here:
Step 2: Head over to the ‘Redeem’ tab and select the ‘Nerves of Steel’ bundle or any of the required ones.
Step 3: Press the ‘Exchange’ button and confirm the exchange. The bundle can then be equipped from the ‘Vault’ section.