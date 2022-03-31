What is Dev Alone’s Free Fire MAX ID? K/D ratio, stats, monthly income, and more details

Devendra Singh Biroka, better known by his YouTube handle, Dev Alone, has emerged as a source of inspiration for many users in the Free Fire community. He hasn’t allowed his disabilities to hold him down and has amassed a considerable following due to the great content he uploads on his channel.

There are around 1.22 million subscribers to his name, with 65.68 million views combined, which displays his mass popularity.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. Also, the stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version, which is still available.

Dev Alone’s Free Fire MAX ID and more details

His Free Fire MAX ID is 279122300, and here are his statistics:

Lifetime stats

Here are Dev Alone’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Dev Alone has played 22907 squad matches and has 7448 first-place finishes, leading to a win ratio of 32.51%. He has accumulated 77331 kills, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 5.00.

The YouTuber has made 2264 appearances and has 484 victories in the duo mode, possessing a win percentage of 21.37%. In the process, he has 6838 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of around 3.84.

The famous content creator also has 255 wins in 1802 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 14.15%. With 6373 eliminations, he has secured a K/D ratio of around 4.12.

Ranked stats

These are Dev Alone’s ranked statistics (Image via Garena)

Devendra has featured in 222 squad games in the current season and has come out on top on 86 occasions, converting to a win percentage of 38.73%. At a K/D ratio of 8.52, he has 1159 kills.

Apart from this, Devendra hasn’t played any ranked matches.

Monthly income

Monthly income details of Dev Alone from his channel (Image via Garena)

The monthly income of Dev Alone varies from $122 to $1.9K. On the other hand, his yearly earnings lie between $1.5K and $23.4K.

YouTube channel

Devendra has surfaced as one of the most prominent Indian Free Fire personalities on YouTube. He has been posting clips and streaming the game regularly for the past few years, and many players appreciate his overall gameplay and skills.

At the time of writing, his channel featured over 700 videos, the most popular of which was a handcam with 2.5 million views.

