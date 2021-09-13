What is FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID? Stats, monthly earnings, YouTube channel views, and more details

Sandeep Panwar is a gaming YouTuber who has been creating Free Fire content for more than a year. He has 3.22 million subscribers on his channel, FF Antaryami.

His videos, which are mostly gameplay clips with engaging commentary, have received 459 million views so far. There are currently over 400 videos on his channel.

FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID and stats

Sandeep Panwar is popularly known as FF Antaryami in the Free Fire community. His Free Fire ID is 297537840, and his stats (as of 13 September 2021) are given below:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has a K/D ratio of 3.56 in the lifetime squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has competed in 11644 squad matches, securing 2419 victories and maintaining a win rate of 20.77%. He racked up 32833 frags in this mode, making his K/D ratio 3.56.

The content creator has 451 Booyahs in 5210 duo games, translating to a win rate of 8.65%. He has a K/D ratio of 3.18, courtesy of the 15133 kills he secured in these matches.

FF Antaryami has also participated in 3853 solo games and has beaten his opponents 301 times, resulting in a win rate of 7.81%. He has 8555 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami is just a few frags short of the 300 mark (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has 18 Booyahs in 90 ranked squad games this season. This adds up to a win rate of 20%. He also has 296 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.11.

The YouTuber has also won 2 of the 96 ranked duo matches he has played this season, translating to a win rate of 2.08%. He eliminated 179 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.90 in this mode.

FF Antaryami has taken part in 5 ranked solo games but is yet to record a victory. He has a single kill to his name in this mode.

FF Antaryami's income

FF Antaryami's videos have garnered 28.574 million views in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, FF Antaryami's monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are between $7.1K and $114.3K. Meanwhile, his annual income is estimated to be between $85.7K and $1.4M.

FF Antaryami's YouTube channel

The first video on FF Antaryami's YouTube channel was uploaded back in January 2020. As mentioned before, the channel has 3.22 million subscribers and 458 million combined views. The most popular video on the channel has 12 million views.

FF Antaryami's channel gained 160K subscribers in the last 30 days. Meanwhile, his videos received 28.57 million views in the same period.

