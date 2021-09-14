What is FF Saroj Gamer’s Free Fire ID? Stats, monthly earnings and real name

Free Fire has an enormous userbase in India, which has eventually resulted in content creation and streaming becoming viable career opportunities in the country. Many YouTubers have risen in popularity and gained large followings, with FF Saroj Gamer being one of them.

He has been releasing gameplay videos to his YouTube channel regularly, primarily focusing on factory challenges. At the time of writing, FF Saroj Gamer has 1.73 million subscribers alongside 314.11 million views.

FF Saroj Gamer’s Free Fire ID, real name, and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1102578002, and his real name is Saroj. Here are the stats of the prominent YouTuber as of today 14 September 2021:

Lifetime stats

FF Saroj Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Saroj Gamer has 3034 squad games to his name and has triumphed in 360, which leads to a win percentage of 11.86%. He has accumulated 8857 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Meanwhile, he has appeared in 5094 duo matches and has a win tally of 113, maintaining a win ratio of 2.21%. With 14542 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.92.

FF Saroj Gamer has featured in 10621 solo games as well and has bettered his foes in 665, equating to a win rate of 6.26%. He has racked up 30452 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Ranked stats

FF Saroj Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Saroj Gamer has participated in two squad and 13 duo matches but is yet to secure a win. He has six kills in squad matches and 28 kills in duo matches, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.00 and 2.15, respectively.

He has also competed in 233 solo games and has 7 Booyahs, equating to a win percentage of 3.00%. With a K/D ratio of 3.25, he has garnered 734 kills.

Monthly earnings

Earnings of FF Saroj Gamer mentioned on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, FF Saroj Gamer’s monthly earnings from YouTube lie between $2.3K - $37.3K.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on FF Saroj Gamer's YouTube channel dates to March 2020. There are currently 563 videos present, with the most popular one receiving more than 27 million views.

FF Saroj Gamer has garnered 30 thousand subscribers and received 9.32 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: FF Saroj Gamer's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more Free Fire matches.

Edited by Siddharth Satish