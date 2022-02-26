What is Free Fire ID of Amitbhai? Stats, real name, country and more

Amit Sharma, also recognized in the community as Amitbhai, ranks among India’s top Free Fire content creators. The player from West Bengal runs a successful YouTube channel called Desi Gamers, which ranks among the top 5 most subscribed Free Fire channels in the country.

His current subscriber count stands at 12.6 million while commanding a massive following on Instagram with over 2.4 million followers. In the previous 30 days, Amitbhai earned 100k subscribers and a whopping 33.278 million views.

What is Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has 9202 squad matches to his credit and has outplayed the opposition 2510 times, adding to a win rate of 27.27%. He has accumulated 24914 frags, resulting in a kill-to-death ratio of 3.72.

The content creator has won 822 out of the 4976 duo matches, corresponding to a win ratio of 16.51%. With 13593 kills, Desi Gamers has retained a K/D ratio of 3.27.

The YouTuber has played 3847 solo games and has been unscathed on 320 occasions, attributing to a win percentage of 8.31%. Amitbhai eliminated 9054 foes in the process, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has competed in two squad matches and holds a 50%-win rate with a single victory. He has knocked out two opponents for a K/D ratio of 2.

This season, Desi Gamers has featured in three solo games and scored a single Booyah, recording a 33.33%-win rate. He has registered 20 kills, attaining a K/D ratio of 10.

Note: Amitbhai’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Monthly income from Desi Gamers YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Amitbhai’s monthly income at present viewership levels to be within the range of $8.3K and $133.1K. The yearly income figures are believed to be within the range of $99.8K - $1.6M.

YouTube channel

Amitbhai published his first YouTube video in October 2018, and by the start of 2020, he crossed the coveted 1 million subscriber milestone. He has been consistent with his uploads, with the channel now standing with more than 1100 videos, totaling 1.796 billion views.

The most popular video on the channel was published in November 2019, with 23 million views.

Edited by Saman