Ajjubhai vs Amitbhai: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats (February 2022)

Ajjubhai and Amitbhai are two names synonymous with the Indian Free Fire content creation scene. Both personalities are extremely well-liked by the game’s community, as seen by the immense numbers they have put up across the platforms.

The former runs the Total Gaming YouTube channel, which has over 31.4 million subscribers and 5.5 billion views. Meanwhile, Amitbhai manages the Desi Gamers channel, which has 12.6 million subscribers and 1.79 billion views.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has competed in 12836 squad games, winning 3059 with a win rate of 23.83%. He has accumulated 49814 kills, maintaining a kill-to-death ratio of 5.10.

Meanwhile, he has appeared in 1830 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 357 at a win percentage of 19.50%. The content creator has secured 7297 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Total Gaming has played 1029 solo games as well, and has 93 victories, having a win ratio of 9.03%. He has 2608 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai hasn’t played ranked matches in the current Battle Royale season.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has 9202 squad games to his name and has come out on top on 2510 occasions, possessing a win percentage of 27.27%. With 24914 kills, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.72.

When looking at duo mode, the YouTuber has participated in 4976 matches, bettering his foes in 822 of them for a win rate of 16.51%. He has accumulated 13593 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Apart from this, Desi Gamers has played 3847 solo games and has 320 Booyahs, resulting in a win ratio of 8.31%. In the process, he has 9054 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In BR-Ranked Season 26, Amitbhai has played two squad matches and has secured one win, maintaining a win rate of 50.00%. He has two frags for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

The internet personality has featured in three solo games and has a single victory at a win percentage of 33.33%. He has notched up 20 kills with a K/D ratio of 10.00.

Comparison

1) Lifetime

Ajjubhai Amitbhai Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1029 1830 12836 3847 4976 9202 Wins 93 357 3059 320 822 2510 Win rate 9.03% 19.50% 23.83% 8.31% 16.51% 27.27% Kills 2608 7297 49814 9054 13593 24914 K/D ratio 2.79 4.95 5.10 2.57 3.27 3.72

Ajjubhai has the edge in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo and duo modes. Meanwhile, Desi Gamers has a higher win rate in squad matches, while the former has a superior K/D ratio.

2) Ranked

Ajjubhai Amitbhai Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 0 0 0 3 0 2 Wins 0 0 0 1 0 1 Win rate 0 0 0 33.33% 0 50.00% Kills 0 0 0 20 0 2 K/D ratio 0 0 0 10.00 0 2.00

We cannot compare the ranked stats with no appearances in the ranked matches from Ajjubhai.

Edited by Saman