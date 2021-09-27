What is the Free Fire ID of M8N? In-game stats, monthly income and more details

Free Fire has amassed a vast global player base, resulting in the growth of content creators. M8N is one of the most well-known Free Fire YouTubers who plays on the Middle East server.

Players adore M8N for his skills, and he currently boasts an enormous subscriber count of over 6.71 million with a total of 396.57 million views. He also has 1 million followers on his Instagram handle.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

The lifetime stats of M8N in Garena Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

In the lifetime squad mode, M8N has competed in 18076 games and has come out on top on 1835 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 10.15%. He has 51167 kills in this mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.15.

M8N has featured in 3223 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 832 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 25.81%. In the process, he has 12638 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.29.

Apart from this, M8N has made 1352 appearances in solo mode and has secured 235 victories, having a win ratio of 17.38%. He has 4550 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.07.

Ranked stats

M8N hasn't played any ranked games in the solo and duo modes (Image via Free Fire)

M8N has 313 squad matches to his name in the current season and has 33 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 10.54%. He has racked up 1004 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The prominent content creator is yet to take part in a ranked solo or duo match.

Monthly income

Monthly income and other details of M8N (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, M8N’s estimated monthly earnings lie in the range of $1.1K - $16.8K.

YouTube channel

M8N has been regularly creating content for Garena Free Fire for almost three and a half years, with the oldest video on his channel dating from April 2018. As mentioned above, he has 6.71 million subscribers and 396.57 million views.

Also Read

There are currently about 211 videos on M8N’s channel, and the most-watched one has 8.6 million views.

Note: M8N's stats mentioned in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more Free Fire matches.

Edited by Siddharth Satish