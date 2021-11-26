What is Free Fire low MB APK file?

Free Fire, Garena's mobile battle royale offering, is one of the market leaders in the mobile battle royale segment. Frequent updates have been one of the key ingredients in the game's overall popularity.

Even though players may download the game through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, some choose to find alternate methods to obtain the most recent version.

Some of the gamers incline to download the game through an APK file. They often come across a Free Fire APK file, which is around 50 MB in size, and they wish to know whether it is feasible or not.

Free Fire Low MB APK file: Everything you need to know

The OBB file has to be additionally downloaded (Image via Free Fire)

In most cases, the APK file for Free Fire is around 50 MB in size, and several sources, including YouTubers and websites, offer the same. Many players go ahead and download it, considering the smaller size. However, they fail to understand that they will not be able to play Free Fire just by installing the APK file.

All those users who have previously installed the APK will or are looking to download the game through this method will have to place the OBB in the specified folder on their Android device.

Players will need to download a separate OBB file, which will be a few hundred MB. On the other hand, users who access Free Fire without an OBB file will be prompted to download additional files directly within the game.

However, in either of the cases, players are not recommended to download the game through untrusted sources, as it might contain viruses and harm the device.

Even use from unauthorized sources may result in account ban (Image via Free Fire)

In addition, Free Fire has explicitly stated that using APK from unauthorized sources may result in the ban of the accounts and thus should be avoided.

Conclusion

Although the low MB Free Fire APK file size is not fake, these require additional OBB files to run the game, which may be downloaded separately or within the game. As a result, users should avoid downloading just the APK file.

