What is Free Fire V Badge, and who can get it?

Free Fire boasts a wide array of content creators and streamers spanning across multiple platforms, including YouTube and Booyah. To assist these players in growing, the game's developers have launched a unique Partner Program. There are several perks and incentives, one of which is a special V Badge.

Gamers frequently have queries surrounding the unique Free Fire V Badge, particularly after seeing their favorite Free Fire content creators and YouTubers have those. They frantically search for ways to obtain it, as well as determine if it is feasible for them to do so.

This article will help players in gather more information about the V Badge in Free Fire.

All you need to know about the V Badge in Free Fire

V Badge is not a new functionality added to Free Fire, and it has been around since the OB25 update, which was released in December 2020. The badge is displayed on the profiles of the partners within the game, allowing them to stand out from the rest of the gamers.

How can players acquire the V Badge in Free Fire?

According to the patch notes released during the patch, the badge is only offered to Free Fire partners, making it impossible for an ordinary player to obtain it. The only way to attain it is by joining the Free Fire Partner Program, which has specific criteria.

Some of which are:

100k YouTube subscribers with 80% content around Free Fire in the previous 30 days.

Non-offensive and clean content.

Consitency in content quality and social media activity.

A total of 300k channel views last one month and more.

However, players should understand that users cannot get a slot into the program due to limited slots, even though they might fulfill all the conditions.

Free Fire Partner Program joining criteria and perks (Image via Free Fire)

What are the benefits associated with the V Badge?

There are several perks besides the V Badge that will undoubtedly help players with their content, and it includes

In-game rewards like diamonds and custom rooms.

Financial compensation for channels with 500k subscribers and 95% Free Fire content.

Access to content in advance.

Exclusive merchandise and observer client.

Redeem codes for fan giveaway.

Invites to tournaments and more.

Players can read about all the minimum requirements and the incentives on the official website.

Note: Since the applications for the Free Fire V Badge are currently not being accepted, interested players will have to wait.

