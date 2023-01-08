What is Gaming with Raahim's Free Fire MAX ID? In-game stats, monthly income, and more

Gaming with Raahim is one of India's most well-known content creators who uploads videos relating to Free Fire. The YouTuber provides informative and fun videos, which has helped him build a considerable fanbase on his channel.

The famous personality’s primary channel currently possesses a subscriber count of 2.12 million and a cumulative subscriber count of more than 263 million. He also has over 12.8 thousand people following him on his Instagram handle.

What is Gaming with Raahim’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Gaming with Raahim’s Free Fire MAX ID is 732131136, and his ID level is 62. The stats maintained by the prominent content creator are listed below:

BR Career

Gaming with Raahim's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming with Raahim has participated in 2013 solo games and has 141 Booyahs, coming down to a win rate of 7.00%. He has a total of 3690 kills and 886 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 1.97 and a headshot percentage of 24.01%.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has featured in 1050 matches and has secured exactly 100 victories, retaining a win percentage of 9.52%. With 2491 frags and 547 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.62 and a headshot rate of 21.96%.

The content creator has also competed in 2046 squad games and has 362 wins, giving way to a win ratio of 17.69%. He has killed 5292 enemies and 1235 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.14 and a headshot percentage of 23.34%.

BR Ranked

Gaming with Raahim's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at Free Fire’s current season, Gaming with Raahim has played two solo games but has no wins. He has one kill and one headshot for a K/D ratio of 0.50 and a headshot rate of 100.00%.

The internet star has appeared in 10 duo matches and has one first-place finish, converting to a win rate of 10.00%. At a K/D ratio of 1.44 and a headshot percentage of 30.77%, he has 13 kills and four headshots.

Finally, Gaming with Raahim has played 73 squad games with 15 wins, leading to a win percentage of 20.54%. He has secured 186 kills and 64 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.21 and a headshot rate of 34.41%.

Note: The player’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article. They are subject to change as Gaming with Raahim plays more matches.

Gaming with Raahim’s monthly income

Gaming with Raahim's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Gaming with Raahim’s monthly income from his YouTube channel is projected to be between $1.5K and $24.8K. On the other hand, the yearly earnings of the content creator are expected to be between $18.6K and $297.5K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Gaming with Raahim has consistently created and posted Free Fire-based content, growing immensely over the past several years. There are currently 710 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched one is a YouTube Short with 23 million views.

Social Blade mentions that Gaming with Raahim has gained 30 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count also expanded by 6.197 million in the same period.

In addition to the main channel, the YouTuber runs two more channels – Raahim Vlogs and Gw Raahim Army. The former has 11.4 thousand subscribers, while the latter features 175 thousand subscribers.

