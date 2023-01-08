How to contact Free Fire Help Center for ID unban

Garena has implemented stringent rules and regulations for Free Fire MAX, and anyone who violates the game's terms of service will have their accounts terminated. Nonetheless, there are still a few occasions here and there in which bans are imposed by mistake.

Keeping that in mind, the developers allow players to appeal bans via the Help Center. For those unaware, it is a website created by Garena to assist users in reporting the various problems they face.

Most newer gamers are, however, not aware of the process of utilizing the Help Center. A guide on the same has been provided below.

Detailed guide on how to contact Free Fire Help Center to get your ID unbanned

If gamers have any problems regarding their account, the game, or anything else, the Free Fire Help Center is where they must head over to. The website provides different FAQs while featuring the ability to submit requests about various issues.

Those who wish to appeal the bans can check out the steps provided below:

Step 1: In order to get started, you will need to head over to the game's official Help Center. It can be found by searching "Free Fire Help Center" on the internet.

There are six login options available on the Customer Service of the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you reach the website, you will be required to complete the sign-in process by utilizing any of the available login options. The ones present on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: Once you complete the required steps to log in, select "Submit a Request" from the options that appear after you click the drop-down arrow next to your name.

Step 4: Then, choose the required issue and proceed further. A form will soon show up on your screen.

In the form, you will have to type in the subject and select the type of request, i.e., "Ban Appeal and more." You will also be required to submit a description of why the account ban was wrongly made and why the developers should reverse it.

After the details get entered, tap on the "Submit" button (Image via Garena)

Step 5: After providing the necessary information, you must upload the proof as an attachment and click the Submit button.

A request will be sent to the developers and the support team will investigate the matter shortly. You can check out the status of the same by visiting the My Requests section on the Free Fire Help Center website.

It is essential to highlight that users must file the request properly and choose the relevant issue. Furthermore, if their appeal includes false information, Garena will deny it.

Other issues that gamers can report through Help Center

There are several issues that can be reported at the Free Fire Help Center (Image via Garena)

A Ban Appeal is not the only thing players can file through the Free Fire Help Center, they can seek resolutions for other problems as well. The following is a list of other problems for which they can submit requests:

Payment Issue

Log Out Request (from all devices)

Game Concerns

Negative Diamonds

Item Bug

Hacker Report

Hack APK Submission

Account Related Concern

Feedback & Suggestion

Accordingly, gamers can send their requests if they encounter any of these issues.

