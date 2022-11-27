What is GamingwithNayeem’s Free Fire ID? Stats, YouTube earnings, and more

Nayeem Alam is among the many successful Bangladeshi Free Fire content creators on YouTube. GamingwithNayeem is the name of his channel, where he primarily publishes videos of his skilled gameplay, for which he has a large and dedicated fan base.

He has amassed 1.53 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he has recently uploaded solo vs. squad gameplay videos. In addition, the Bangladeshi star has amassed 45.1k Instagram followers.

GamingwithNayeem's Free Fire ID and stats

GamingwithNayeem's Free Fire ID is 206923045 and his stats as of today are as follows:

BR Career stats

GamingwithNayeem's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Nayeem Alam has played 1167 solo games and has won 163, which gives him a win rate of 13.96%. There are 3469 eliminations and 955 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.46 and a headshot percentage of 27.53%.

The player has also competed in 1804 duo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 414, leading to a win percentage of 22.94%. With 6617 frags and 1807 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.76 and a headshot rate of 27.31%.

GamingwithNayeem has made 21309 appearances in the squad matches and remained unbeaten in 4219, resulting in a win ratio of 19.79%. He has accumulated 92455 kills and 39373 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.41 and a headshot percentage of 42.59%.

BR Ranked stats

GamingwithNayeem's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, GamingwithNayeem has played seven solo matches but has no victories in the game mode. He has notched up one kill at a K/D ratio of 0.14.

Finally, the Bangladeshi star has featured in 221 squad games and has come out on top in 39 of them, translating to a win percentage of 17.64%. At a K/D ratio of 6.43 and a headshot percentage of 52.69%, he has 1171 kills and 617 headshots.

Note: GamingwithNayeem's Free Fire stats were recorded on November 27, 2022. The content creator's stats are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Nayeem Alam is not part of any guild in Free Fire. On the other hand, he has attained Heroic rank in BR-Ranked Season 30 and Gold 2 in CS-Ranked Season 16.

Monthly income

GamingwithNayeem's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Nayeem Alam's monthly earnings through the GamingwithNayeem YouTube channel are forecast to be between $326 and $5.2K. The website further predicts the channel's revenue for the entire year to be between $3.9K and $62.6K.

YouTube channel

Nayeem Alam started his stint with GamingwithNayeem channel way back in mid-2018. He has continued to impress his fans over the past four years with exciting gameplay videos. He has over 400 videos that have accumulated more than 100 million views.

The content creator attained 500k subscribers in early 2020, which crossed one million by the start of the following year. Furthermore, social Blade also reports that the GamingwithNayeem channel has attained 10k subscribers and 1.304 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: The stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version. Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players should refrain from playing the battle royale title.

