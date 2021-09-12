What’s Aditech’s Free Fire ID? Stats, monthly income, and real name revealed

Atharvaditya Singh Rao, popularly known as Aditech in the Indian Free Fire community, is a renowned content creator. He recently crossed the mark of four million subscribers on his YouTube channel and currently has 4.02 million. Moreover, he has 357.73 million views to his name.

Apart from this, Aditech has another channel named - “Gaming Logger,” where he has amassed around 382 thousand subscribers with 6.30 million views.

Aditech’s Free Fire ID and stats

The Free Fire ID of Aditech ID is 779084851.

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime statistics of Aditech (Image via Free Fire)

Aditech has 5262 squad games to his name in Free Fire and has 2205 first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 41.90%. He has bagged 13653 kills in these games at a K/D ratio of 4.47.

He has competed in 2232 duo mode and has 217 victories, retaining a win rate of 9.72%. With 4347 frags, the content creator has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.16.

Apart from this, he has played 2034 solo games and has 211 wins, which comes down to a win ratio of 10.37%. He has 3773 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked stats

Aditech hasn't played any solo matches in the current season (Image via Free Fire)

Aditech has featured in 53 squad matches in the current season and has 19 Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 35.84%. He has racked up 103 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.03.

On top of this, he has played four duo games and has notched three kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 0.75.

Monthly income

Monthly earnings and other details of Aditech (Image via Free Fire)

As per Social Blade, Aditech’s estimated monthly earnings lie between $9.7K and $154.5K.

YouTube channel

Aditech has been regularly uploading content around Free Fire on his YouTube channel for the past two years. There are 285 videos present, with the most-watched one having over 11 million views.

In the last 30 days, Aditech has gained over 290 thousand subscribers with 38.63 million views combined.

The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Aditech plays more Free Fire matches.

Edited by Srijan Sen