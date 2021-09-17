What's the Free Fire ID of B2K? Stats, monthly earnings and more

Free Fire has grown in popularity worldwide, and content creators like B2K, aka Born2Kill, have risen to fame. Such YouTubers have amassed massive numbers in terms of both subscriber count and viewership owing to the enormous player base of the battle royale title.

At the time of writing, B2K has crossed the mark of 8.1 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel with a total of 517.58 million views combined.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

B2K has appeared in 9247 squad games and has a win tally of 1638, which comes down to a win rate of 17.71%. With 53666 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 7.05.

He has competed in 3137 duo matches and has come out on top on 510 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 16.25%. He has 14815 kills, with a K/D ratio of 5.64.

The YouTuber has bettered his foes in 173 of 1409 solo games, leading to a win ratio of 12.27%. He has killed a total of 4650 enemies, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

B2K has featured in 116 squad matches in the current season and has remained unbeaten in 25 of them, retaining a win ratio of 21.55%. He has 854 frags, with a K/D ratio of 9.38.

Apart from this, he has played 27 duo games and has two first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 7.40%. He has 161 kills, with a K/D ratio of 6.44.

Monthly earnings

B2K's estimated earnings on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the estimated monthly earnings from the Born2Kill channel are between $4K and $64K.

YouTube channel

The YouTube channel Born2Kill is run by a duo of two brothers named Moez and Walid. Over the past couple of years, they have regularly posted videos around Free Fire, and the most-watched one currently has 14 million views.

Also Read

In the last 30 days, their channel has gained 200 thousand subscribers alongside 16 million views.

Note: B2K's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as they play more Free Fire matches.

Edited by Siddharth Satish