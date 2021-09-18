What’s the Free Fire ID of Gyan Sujan? In-game stats, real name, and monthly earnings revealed

Numerous figures have established a massive fanbase in the Indian Free Fire community, with Gyan Sujan being one of them. He is the man behind the popular YouTube channel, Gyan Gaming, where he uploads various content related to the quick-paced title.

The prominent content creator currently boasts an enormous subscriber of 11.6 million with over 1.61 billion views combined. Gyan Sujan also has around 1.4 million followers on his Instagram handle. Here’s a look at his ID and stats in Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, real name, and stats

Gyan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167, and his real name is Sujan Mistri. Here are his stats in Free Fire as of today, 18 September 2021:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Sujan has 18637 appearances in the squad mode and has 6654 victories, leading to a win percentage of 35.70%. With 65979 kills, the player has a kill-to-death ratio of 5.51.

The streamer has played 2218 duo games and has a winning tally of 509, retaining a win rate of 22.94%. In these games, he has racked up 6064 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Gyan Gaming has 1397 solo matches to his name and has 159 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win ratio of 11.38%. He has killed 2348 enemies with a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The internet star has played 137 squad matches in the current season and has 35 victories, converting to a win rate of 25.54%. He has bagged 727 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.13.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has not played any ranked games in solo and duo modes.

Monthly earnings

Monthly earnings of Gyan Sujan (Image via Free Fire)

On Social Blade, the estimated monthly earnings of Gyan Sujan are mentioned to lie in the range of $18.1K to $289.7K.

YouTube channel

Gyan Sujan has been creating videos on his channel for the past few years. He initially made videos around Clash of Clans before switching to Free Fire. In the last 30 days, he has garnered over 400K subscribers and 72.41 million views.

Also Read

There are 2104 videos present on his channel, and the most-watched one has 21 million views.

Note: Gyan Gaming’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more Free Fire matches.

Edited by Ravi Iyer