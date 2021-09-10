What’s the Free Fire ID of OP Vincenzo? In-game stats, monthly income, and more details

OP Vincenzo is one of the most well-known Free Fire players in the Middle East region. His videos are mainly related to the gameplay aspect of the battle royale title, and he regularly uploads highlights and clips.

Vincenzo is on his way to 6.5 million subscribers and presently has 6.47 million on his YouTube channel. The prominent figure also has over 791 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime statistics of OP Vincenzo (Image via Free Fire)

OP Vincenzo has played 22045 squad games in Free Fire and has precisely 3600 first-place finishes, resulting in a win percentage of 16.33%. He has bagged 79366 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 4.30.

In duo mode, he has played 1750 matches and has managed to secure a total of 304 victories, retaining a win rate of 17.37%. With 5162 kills, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.57.

OP Vincenzo has 1175 solo games to his name and has 107 Booyahs, resulting in a win ratio of 9.10%. He has racked up 2950 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo hasn't played any ranked matches in the solo and duo modes (Image via Free Fire)

OP Vincenzo has only appeared in ranked squad games. He has 14 victories in the 188 matches he appeared in, corresponding to a win ratio of 7.44%. He has 638 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.67.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as OP Vincenzo plays more Free Fire matches.

Monthly income

Monthly income and other information of OP Vincenzo on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, OP Vincenzo’s estimated monthly income from his channel ranges between $2.4K and $39.1K and his yearly income lies between $29.3K and $468.6K.

YouTube channel

On YouTube, OP Vincenzo regularly uploads content around Garena Free Fire. At the moment, there are 422 videos present on his channel, and out of them, the most-watched one has over 46 million views.

Within the period of the last 30 days, OP Vincenzo has gained 120 thousand subscribers and 9.76 million views.

