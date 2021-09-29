What’s the Free Fire ID of Slumber Queen? Stats, monthly earnings, and more details

Pavi, aka Slumber Queen, is a famous Tamil Free Fire content creator. She has witnessed gradual growth in the past few years and has accumulated a subscriber count of around 6,74,000. Her YouTube videos are related to a variety of aspects such as events, gameplay, and more.

The prominent YouTuber also has 29.38 million views to her name. Apart from this, Slumber Queen has 1,28,000 followers on her Instagram handle.

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 525471774.

Lifetime stats

Slumber Queen’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Slumber Queen has participated in 14552 squad games and has a win tally of 4161, which comes down to a win percentage of 28.59%. She has notched 27880 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 2.68.

In duo mode, she has featured in 2220 matches and has bettered her foes in 290 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.06%. With 3653 frags, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 1.89.

Slumber Queen has competed in 1209 solo games and has 64 victories, leading to a win ratio of 5.29%. She has accumulated 2281 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Slumber Queen’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Slumber Queen has played 119 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 14, corresponding to a win rate of 11.76%. With a K/D ratio of 3.70, she has 389 kills.

Apart from this, the internet star has played 89 duo games and has five Booyahs, converting to a win percentage of 5.61%. She has bagged 174 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Slumber Queen has also played a single solo ranked match.

Monthly earnings

Slumber Queen's earnings mentioned on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Slumber Queen’s monthly earnings from her YouTube channel lie in the range of $64 and $1K.

YouTube channel

In the past few years, Slumber Queen has regularly uploaded fun and engaging content. Presently, there are 432 videos on her channel, out of which the most-watched one has 9,53,000 views.

Within the last 30 days, she has gained 4,000 subscribers and 255.41 thousand views.

Note: Slumber Queen's stats mentioned in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as she plays more Free Fire matches.

Edited by Siddharth Satish