What's the Free Fire ID of Techno Gamerz? Stats, earnings and channel details

Ujjwal Chaurasia runs India's most successful gaming channel on YouTube with 20 million subscribers. He is mostly known for his Minecraft and GTA 5 videos, and occasionally uploads Free Fire related videos.

His primary channel Techno Gamerz has gained more than a million subscribers and a mammoth 249 million views in the last month.

What is Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID is 786974995. The player’s stats in Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Techno Gamerz holds a K/D ratio of 2 in solo matches (Image via Free Fire)

Techno Gamerz has 361 squad matches to his name and emerged victorious in 39 of these, adding up to a win rate of 10.80%. With 604 kills, he has sustained a K/D ratio of 1.88.

The YouTuber has 38 Booyahs in 454 duo matches, leading to a win percentage of 8.37%. He has notched 786 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 1.89.

Techno Gamerz has played 289 solo games and bettered his opponents in 16 of these, converting to a win ratio of 5.53%. He has bagged 546 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.

Ranked stats

Techno Gamerz is yet to feature in ranked games (Image via Free Fire)

Techno Gamerz has not yet featured in the current ranked season's solo, duo, or squad matches.

CS Career

Techno Gamerz has played 225 matches in Clash Squad (Image via Free Fire)

Techno Gamerz has featured in 225 Clash Squad games and emerged victorious on 96 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 42.67%. The YouTuber has eliminated 918 opponents and retained a KDA of 2.08. Additionally, he has over 82 MVPs in the game mode.

Note: Techno Gamerz's Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing the article. They are subject to change as he plays more games.

Income

Techno Gamerz estimated earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, Techno Gamerz YouTube earnings from the first channel are estimated to be around $62.5K - $999.8K. The yearly approximations are in the range of $749.9K - $12M.

YouTube channel

Ujjwal runs two YouTube channels – Techno Gamerz and Ujjwal. His primary channel has surpassed a subscriber count of 20.5 million, while his second channel stands at 6.2 million subscribers. The Techno Gamerz YouTube channel also has 4.502 billion views in total.

