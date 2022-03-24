What's new in Free Fire OB33 update? Full details revealed

With every OB update, Garena introduces numerous changes to Free Fire, including new features and optimizations for older ones. To experience the new add-ons, gamers eagerly await the updates to be released and likewise for the OB33 version. The wait is finally over.

The OB33 iteration arrived on 23 March with excitement among players to check out the new features. The following section has key highlights of the latest changes in the Free Fire OB33 update.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing it.

Things to try first after Free Fire OB33 update

1) New character

A new character named 'Kenta' with an active skill, Swordman's Wrath, has been added to the battle royale. With this ability at its maximum level, players can create a frontal shield of 5-meter width that reduces 50% weapon damage coming from the front. Meanwhile, if the user fires a shot, it resets.

The effect lasts for five seconds. However, users can activate it again after 160 seconds.

2) New pet

Zasil is a new pet in Free Fire that arrived in the update with a skill called 'Extra Luck.' At its maximum level, every time the owner consumes a MedKit, Inhaler, or Repair Kit, there's a 50% chance to get an additional one.

However, it can only be used 70 seconds later than the time of previous use.

3) Link system to get free character

The new link system avails characters for free (Image via Garena)

Players can now get any Free Fire character for free using the new link system. All they need to do is select the desired character and click on the link option given below. After linking successfully, users will see a bar reflecting the progress made to get that particular character.

There are two ways to acquire the required points: playing matches and using gold coins. However, there are some limits to both of these ways per day.

4) New weapon and balance

The new weapon G36 uses AR ammo (Image via Garena)

As per Garena, the new weapon is a well-rounded gun for many different battles.

"The new weapon G36, paired with the unique firing mode switch feature, offers an all-encompassing experience, sufficiently covering the needs for short-ranged and mid-ranged battles both."

Several gun attributes have been altered. One of the most used SMGs, UMP, got nerfed while some of the assault rifles like XM8 and AUG were buffed to provide a balanced gameplay. The patch contains a list of weapons with changes in their attributes.

5) Gaming environment improvements

The report system has been improved (Image via Garena)

To create a healthy gaming environment, Garena has worked on the reporting system for its betterment. The chat report element has been added to the chat section, reducing the vulgarity of the conversation. Additionally, it is also available for voice chat.

The new credit system will be providing perks to those who give a helping hand and maintain a positive attitude in the Free Fire circle. Users with a perfect credit score of 100 will be rewarded with valuable prizes on a weekly basis.

6) Reworks in character abilities

Many characters have got their abilities changed (Image via Garena)

The character skills of A124 and Steffie have changed to a greater extent, making them more useful in combat. Here are five more characters whose abilities have been altered to maintain balance in the battlegrounds.

Nikita

Caroline

Rafael

Otho

Thiva.

Edited by Shaheen Banu