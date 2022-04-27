What's the official method to claim V Badge in Garena Free Fire?

The V Badge has long charmed Free Fire gamers due to its uniqueness and rarity. For starters, it is a unique in-game emblem awarded to all partners of the game. The symbol is displayed on their profiles and appears in front of their IGN during matches.

It also distinguishes these partners from the rest of the server's players. As a result, the primary question that arises in users' minds is how they can obtain this badge.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and residents should abstain from playing the battle royale title. They may use the Free Fire MAX version because it is not on the list of prohibited applications.

Obtaining V Badge in Garena Free Fire by joining Partner Program

The Free Fire OB25 patch notes state the following about this special V badge:

"You will now be able to see all Free Fire Partners with their special badge in-game. Spot them out and show them your favorite emote!"

It should be clear that there is no redeem code or other means to obtain the V Badge within the game. This is because it is only provided to the official content partners of the battle royale title.

Consequently, gamers' best bet would be to join the Partner Program and eventually get the badge. The developers have a particular website set up for this purpose. It clearly explains the requirements and perks they will receive for joining it.

The basic criteria for joining the program (Image via Garena)

The developers are looking for the following:

The player should have a YouTube channel having 1 lakh subscribers

It should have 80%+ Free Fire-related content in the last month.

A minimum of 3 lakh video views over the previous month.

Clean, non-offensive, and engaging content with consistent quality.

Must be passionate about gaming, drive to succeed together, and have an excellent social media presence.

They must display professionalism and willingness to work hard.

It should be emphasized that these constitute the Partner Program's fundamental requirements, and completing them does not guarantee players a slot. There is intense competition among participants, and there are only a limited number of available spots.

As a result, the developers evaluate each application against several criteria and choose the worthiest candidate. If readers feel they are eligible to become partners, they may follow the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Gamers need to open the Partner Program website on any web browser. They may click on this link to access it.

At present, the google form for Partner Program is not accepting responses (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, click on the apply now button to access the application form.

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary details, including channel name, subscriber count, etc.

The benefits of joining the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Apart from V Badge, gamers seek to join it to gain access to various other benefits. This will help them grow as content creators. Some of these perks are as follows:

Diamonds, custom room cards, and other in-game rewards

Financial compensation to selected users with 5 lakh subscribers and 95% Free Fire content

Access to content in advance and official observer client

Official feature on the social media handle and communication with the team

Redeem codes for giveaways to the fans

Invites to tournaments and access to exclusive merchandise

Note: Applications for the Partner Program are not open at the moment. Gamers may apply for the same when it opens.

