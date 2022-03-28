What's Slumber Queen's Free Fire MAX ID? K/D ratio, stats, monthly income revealed

Pavi, commonly identified by her YouTube channel Slumber Queen, is a content creator from India who generates videos based on Free Fire in the Tamil language. She has developed a loyal fan base across the country, which has only increased over time.

Aside from YouTube, she has primarily been streaming and sharing clips on Booyah, Garena’s portal for gaming content. She has more than 3 million followers on the platform.

What is Slumber Queen’s Free Fire MAX ID number?

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID is 525471774, and her stats are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Slumber Queen's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Slumber Queen has featured in 15278 squad matches and has come out on top in 4322, which converts to a win rate of 28.28%. She has 30186 kills and 5639 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.76 and a headshot rate of 18.68%.

The content creator has also bettered her foes in 293 out of 2268 duo games, having a win rate of 12.91%. With a K/D ratio of 1.89 and a headshot rate of 19.65%, she has 3740 kills and 735 headshots.

Pavi has participated in 1214 solo matches as well and has remained unbeaten in 64, translating to a win rate of 5.27%. She has 2284 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.99 and 519 headshots for a rate of 22.72%.

Ranked stats

Slumber Queen's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season, Slumber Queen has competed in 178 squad games and has 42 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 23.59%. She has accumulated 500 kills with 95 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.68 and a headshot rate of 19.00%.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played two duo matches, killing four enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.00. She secured one headshot, upholding a rate of 25.00%.

Note: Slumber Queen’s Free Fire MAX stats will change as she plays more matches.

Monthly income

Slumber Queen's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Slumber Queen’s monthly and yearly incomes range between $15 - $235 and $176 - $2.8K, respectively.

YouTube channel

Slumber Queen has been making videos for a few years, and the oldest one was released in September 2019. Since then, she has uploaded content on numerous topics like gameplay, events, etc.

Her engaging commentary has attracted a large audience, and at the moment, her channel boasts a total of 679 thousand subscribers and 30.52 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish